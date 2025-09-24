MGS announces transition of Technolution to the MGS name

MGS, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for healthcare products, announced the official transition of Technolution to the MGS name.

× Expand Dave Hoeek Shutterstock

Now operating as MGS, the former Technolution team continues to lead the company’s design and development efforts, advancing early-stage innovation as part of MGS’ end-to-end offering for Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic and MedTech customers.

The Design & Development team brings deep expertise across many disciplines related to product development – all competencies within R&D combined with regulatory, quality, and project management. With a flexible, consultancy-driven approach, they support customers at every level, from a single area of competence to full-scale product design and development. These strengths integrate directly with MGS’ global capabilities in tooling, automation and manufacturing to create a seamless, vertically integrated value chain.

“Our Design & Development team has always brough curiosity, creativity and precision to the front end of product development and innovation,” said Paul Manley, president & CEO of MGS. “Across all of MGS’ global teams, we share a commitment to solving complex challenges with speed and care. Now, as one brand, we’re making that expertise even more accessible by connecting it across the full product lifecycle.”

This brand alignment reinforces MGS’ commitment to reducing risk, accelerating timelines and supporting better outcomes through tightly connected, cross-functional collaboration. The unified approach gives customers the speed and agility of a true partner, along with direct access to executive decision makers who can move quickly and think strategically to drive customer growth.

“We are proud to bring our design and development expertise more fully into the MGS brand,” said Thomas Bach Agerslev, vice president of MGS Design & Development and former CEO of Technolution. “Our team is still the same approachable, high-performing group of people our clients know – curious, collaborative and, yes, still nice and nerdy. This change reflects how we already work and makes it even easier for customers to access our end-to-end solutions closer to where they do business.”

The MGS Design & Development team remains based in Horsholm, Denmark, with expanded presence in Boston to support North American clients. Their people, processes and partnership-first mindset remain unchanged – now backed by the broader MGS platform and global resources.