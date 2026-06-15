MGS launches Hybrid Tooling

MGS, a healthcare contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced the global expansion of its hybrid tooling offering following successful implementation alongside the company’s A.i.r. Platform.

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The expanded capability further strengthens MGS’ ability to help customers accelerate development, reduce risk and move more confidently from concept to commercialisation.

Designed to bridge the gap between traditional early-stage prototyping methods and full-scale manufacturing, hybrid tooling delivers real injection moulded parts under production-representative conditions before customers invest in final production tooling. The approach combines aluminium prototype tooling with strategically integrated steel components in areas where tolerances, wear and material behaviour are most critical to replicate key production conditions while maintaining faster development timelines. This gives healthcare manufacturers earlier insight into production readiness, material performance and tooling considerations while preserving the speed and flexibility needed during product development.

“Healthcare companies are under increasing pressure to move quickly while minimising development risk,” said Shawn Krenke, chief technology officer at MGS. “Hybrid tooling helps customers validate designs earlier using representative manufacturing conditions without requiring an early investment in production-scale tooling. By expanding this capability globally, we’re bringing a proven development workflow to more customers around the world.”

Traditional prototype tooling methods, including 3D printed and aluminium tooling, can produce sample parts quickly but often do not fully replicate final production materials, tolerances or manufacturing behaviour. Full production tooling provides those conditions but can require significant upfront investment before product and tool designs are fully validated.

MGS hybrid prototype tooling combines prototype-stage agility with production-representative performance to deliver moulded parts with real product insights in as little as one month:

Accelerate product development timelines

Improve confidence in design decisions

Identify manufacturing considerations earlier in development

Reduce downstream production risks and surprises

Support a smoother transition into scalable manufacturing

MGS supports pharma, diagnostics and medtech companies with end-to-end solutions that help bridge the gap between imagination and realisation. Combining global capabilities with agile collaboration, MGS helps customers accelerate healthcare innovations that improve lives.