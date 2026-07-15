MoistTech highlights IR-3000 NIR Sensor

MoistTech Corp. highlights the pharmaceutical applications for its IR-3000 near-infrared (NIR) moisture sensor, enabling drug manufacturers to achieve precise, real-time snapshot of moisture across a wide range of solid dose and powder processing operations.

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Designed for the most demanding regulated environments, the IR-3000 helps pharmaceutical producers improve quality, reduce waste, and support compliance with stringent industry standards.

Moisture plays a critical role in pharmaceutical production, directly affecting tablet hardness, dissolution rates, granulation consistency, and product stability over shelf life. Traditional laboratory testing methods often introduce delays between sampling and results, which can lead to off-spec product, rework, and unnecessary scrap when moisture drifts outside target ranges. The IR-3000 addresses this challenge by providing continuous, non-contact moisture measurement on the line, allowing operators to monitor and adjust processes in real time rather than waiting on periodic lab analyses.

At the core of the IR-3000 is advanced near-infrared technology engineered for precise, repeatable moisture analysis in powders, granules, and finished tablets. The sensor delivers instant, continuous readings that are insensitive to normal variations in product height, colour, and particle size, which is essential in pharmaceutical environments where batch-to-batch consistency is critical. This high measurement stability, combined with a non-drift optical design, supports reliable long-term performance with minimal recalibration or maintenance.

For tablet manufacturing, the IR-3000 allows producers to measure and track moisture at key steps such as drying, blending, and compression to support uniform hardness and predictable disintegration profiles. The system’s non-contact design means tablets, and other dosage forms are measured without disruption, helping to minimise contamination risk and preserve product integrity on high-speed lines. By integrating the IR-3000 directly into tablet presses, fluid bed dryers, and coating or granulation lines, manufacturers can tighten process control while reducing their reliance on offline moisture testing.

The IR-3000 also offers significant productivity and cost benefits for pharmaceutical processors working with fine powders and granulated intermediates. Continuous moisture monitoring supports more consistent flow properties, improved compaction behaviour, and more stable downstream handling, which translates into fewer process interruptions and less material rework. Many manufacturers see measurable gains in efficiency and energy savings as they optimise dryer setpoints and residence times using real-time moisture feedback.

Engineered for harsh industrial conditions, the IR-3000 is built to perform reliably on demanding production lines while maintaining a compact footprint and straightforward installation. The sensor typically requires only a one-time calibration and is designed for virtually zero routine maintenance, supporting continuous operation without frequent line stoppages. Its non-contact configuration simplifies integration over conveyors, chutes, or process ducts, allowing pharmaceutical manufacturers to retrofit existing assets without extensive re-engineering.

Because moisture data is closely tied to regulatory expectations for product quality and consistency, real-time measurement can help support compliance with FDA and cGMP requirements. Inline NIR moisture monitoring aligns with modern process analytical technology (PAT) strategies, enabling manufacturers to better document process conditions, reduce variability, and demonstrate control of critical quality attributes. The IR-3000’s stable, repeatable measurements provide a robust data foundation for process validation, ongoing monitoring, and continuous improvement initiatives.

As pharmaceutical companies continue to focus on quality, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, MoistTech’s IR-3000 offers a proven solution for bringing real-time moisture data to tablet and powder production lines. By combining precise NIR measurement, a rugged low-maintenance design, and seamless integration into modern manufacturing environments, the IR-3000 is positioned to play a central role in next-generation pharmaceutical process control strategies.