Natoli Engineering introduces EZ Level Feeder Base Leveling System

Natoli Engineering is unveiling the EZ Level Feeder Base Leveling System, Part Number SU 2970.

This is designed to eliminate long setup times, enhance accuracy and minimise formulation loss, and increase production time.

The EZ Level Feeder Base Leveling System allows you to cut your setup time from hours to just minutes with our precision-engineered platform that allows for quick adjustments. With this advanced system, you can ensure your feeder platform is leveled properly, which minimises formulation loss and reduces feeder pan and die table wear. The EZ Level Feeder Base Leveling System also allows for increased production time and profit margins due to being able to maximise production time.

“The EZ Level Feeder Base Leveling System is redefining efficiency in tablet manufacturing,” said Dale Natoli, president of Natoli Engineering. “By significantly reducing mitigation damage, accelerating setup times, and enhancing feeder accuracy allows manufacturers to prioritizs what matters most—boosting production, reducing waste, and extending the life of their equipment.”

Cost Savings – Through the use of the EZ Level Feeder Base Leveling System, manufacturers can increase production hours and produce more product simply by being able to cut feeder platform setup time from hours to minutes. With the precision and level feedings this system provides, users can drastically reduce formulation loss over time. The EZ Level also minimises friction and misalignment on critical parts like feeder pans, die tables, and turrets. This means few parts to replace overtime, resulting in less downtime and lower maintenance and replacement costs.

Doug Kirsch, technical service manager at Natoli Engineering, said: “Combine the reduced material waste, lower maintenance costs, and increased production time, the EZ Level Feeder Base Leveling System can have a quick and measurable return on investment.”