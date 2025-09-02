NextGen cloud- and AI-powered manufacturing with PAS-X MES 3.4

Körber has released the latest version of its PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System.

The new PAS-X MES 3.4 has a web-based, scalable platform, intuitive user experience, AI support, and smart tools for deployment, monitoring, and long-term lifecycle management.

"With the launch of PAS-X MES 3.4, Körber is setting a new benchmark for digital manufacturing in the life sciences industry,” states Pierrick Lebigre, vice president product software, Körber Business Area Pharma. “Our customers gain a powerful cloud- and AI-driven platform that modernises the shopfloor and makes processes faster, more flexible, and more efficient. This release lays the foundation for sustainable competitiveness in a highly regulated environment – today and in the future."

NextGen Shopfloor and other new features

The new NextGen Shopfloor (NGS) execution already supports equipment-related operations activities (ESPs), covering Order Execution and Order Review (Batch Record Review, BRR), with the objective of expanding towards all shopfloor activities. Operators benefit from a state-of-the-art, responsive user experience across all device types – from tablets and handhelds to terminals and large-screen desktops. New functions will be continuously added through future releases, following an agile, iterative approach.

Further key features include a fully integrated Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) interface for seamless inventory reconciliation between MES and SAP WMS systems, reducing integration effort by 15%. The release also supports service scalability, enabling high availability and failover through multiple service instances. Additionally, built-in observability tools allow real-time monitoring and performance analysis, while continuous delivery ensures fast, reliable deployment and maintenance through advanced CI/CD pipelines and containerisation. Business continuity is assured through a reliable fallback to PDF/print in case of MES unavailability.

Seamless migration

To ensure business continuity, support digital transformation and mitigate risks, as well as to adopt an outstanding new user experience for shopfloor operations, customers should move to the latest PAS-X MES 3.4 version. From the initial pre-assessment to go-live, Körber supports the migration journey every step of the way – ensuring greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence in the process. The clear and structured migration approach with dedicated services and powerful automation tools help significantly reduce the effort required for migration.