Norwalt Automation Group partners with ei3 to launch Nexus

Norwalt, a specialist in custom-built automation and line integration machinery for complex manufacturing applications, announces its strategic partnership with ei3, a specialist in industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions.

× Expand Norwalt Factory engineers utilizing tablet for real-time data visualization and analysis

Together, the companies have launched Norwalt Nexus, a powerful, AI-driven digital platform designed to transform conventional manufacturing equipment into intelligent, proactive systems.

The Nexus platform, now being integrated across Norwalt’s automation systems, addresses the growing talent crisis and increasing demand for smart, data-driven manufacturing. As manufacturers face over 500,000 unfilled positions in the U.S. and accelerating pressures to implement Industry 4.0 – particularly in regulated industries where compliance and traceability are critical – Nexus empowers operations to achieve more with fewer resources, unlocking new levels of performance, uptime, and insight.

“With Nexus, we’re taking Norwalt’s precision-built machines and giving them a brain,” said Mike Seitel, chairman of Norwalt Automation Group. “By combining our mechanical engineering expertise with ei3’s advanced IIoT technology, we’re enabling smarter decisions, predictive maintenance, and continuous improvement, without the need for specialized tech staff.”

Key Features of Nexus:

Proactive Maintenance – Predict issues before they occur using AI and real-time wear tracking

Custom Alerts & Dashboards – Stay informed with personalized alerts and performance reports

Version Control – Automatically back up and track all system changes through Nexus

Visual Intelligence – Smart video monitoring tied directly to system events

Mobile Accessibility – Monitor diagnostics and performance remotely via the Nexus app

“Norwalt's integration of our IIoT platform brings the power of data intelligence to the heart of high-performance automation," said Spencer Cramer, CEO of ei3. "Together, we're helping manufacturers achieve actionable visibility with enterprise-grade security while reducing downtime and driving efficiency gains."

By providing an always-on digital operations expert that works around the clock, Nexus addresses critical gaps in talent, training, and system knowledge. It ensures that manufacturing intelligence stays embedded within operations, not lost with employee turnover. This partnership reinforces Norwalt’s commitment to delivering future-ready solutions that go beyond automation. With Nexus, customers gain not just a machine, but a continuous optimisation engine that evolves with their business.