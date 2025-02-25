Nouryon to double capacity of Kromasil chromatography media

Nouryon has announced the expansion of its Kromasil chromatography media manufacturing facility in Bohus, Sweden.

× Expand Rapit Design Shutterstock Sweden flag

Construction will begin in early 2025, and the start of production is expected in early 2027. This expansion will double the facility’s capacity to meet the growing global demand for peptide-based drugs in the GLP-1 receptor agonist class. Kromasil chromatography media, a key product in the Company's Consumer & Life Sciences segment, plays a crucial role for purifying novel peptide-based pharmaceuticals, including treatments for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“The rapidly growing demand for peptide-based drugs, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, requires a robust and reliable supply chain to ensure that patients around the world have access to the medications they need to lead healthier lives,” said Larry Ryan, president at Nouryon. “Our significant investment in the expansion of our Bohus Kromasil chromatography media facility is aligned with our strategy to foster organic growth in our Consumer & Life Sciences segment.”

Nouryon is a producer of high-performance silica worldwide and has more than 30 years of expertise in analytical to process-scale liquid chromatography under the brand Kromasil. Kromasil chromatography media offer superior separation performance, high loadability, increased productivity, in addition to the capability to operate under a wide range of conditions. Several years ago, Nouryon launched its toolbox for purification of various GLP-1 receptor agonists. In 2023, the Company introduced a novel high-efficiency Kromasil chromatography media for purification of peptide-based pharmaceuticals.

Suzanne Carroll, senior vice president of consumer & life sciences at Nouryon, said: “This expansion will enable us to continue as a leading supplier of high-quality silica-based chromatography media for active pharma ingredients. We want to ensure our customers and partners have the resources needed to develop and produce new and innovative drugs to support patients worldwide.”

Nouryon’s site in Bohus, Sweden, is home to the Company’s Kromasil chromatography media manufacturing plant, a testament to the site's extensive expertise and innovation. The site includes a global innovation centre for Kromasil, along with dedicated quality and support functions. Bohus is also the production site for silica sol, a key raw material used in Kromasil chromatography media. Celebrating its 100th anniversary last year, Bohus exports most of its Kromasil chromatography media production globally.