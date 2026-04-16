Nulogy closes the gap between manufacturing maintenance and production

Nulogy, a provider of manufacturing operations software, has launched Nulogy Maintenance, a computerised maintenance management system (CMMS) built to connect machine health directly to plant performance data.

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In most manufacturing environments, maintenance and production run on separate systems. The gap creates a predictable failure mode where machines are over-or under-serviced, unplanned downtime becomes a costly burden, and it’s difficult to prove whether maintenance activity directly improved output.

Nulogy Maintenance eliminates these challenges by bringing both into a single ecosystem. Maintenance orders are automatically triggered by machine condition signals, usage data, and operator requests, rather than fixed calendar schedules, ensuring machines are serviced exactly when needed, not before or after. Work is prioritised by asset criticality and live line impact, so teams focus where it matters most.

"Unplanned downtime doesn't just disrupt your shift; it hits your costs, your output, and your customers. Nulogy Maintenance gives us the visibility to stay ahead of it. We know what our machines need, when they need it, and we can see exactly how that's improving our performance,” said Bennett Bishop, director of operations & finance, Ice Industries.

Because maintenance and production data share the same system, manufacturers can see directly how maintenance activity improves output over time. It is available as a native solution within Nulogy’s Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) and connects with existing systems such as ERP and MES, enabling manufacturers to extend and enhance their current technologies.

"The power of Nulogy Maintenance lies in its connectivity with every other aspect of the manufacturing lifecycle," said Bill Ryan, CEO, Nulogy. "When maintenance and production share the same data, manufacturers can stop reacting and start preventing. Plants that run reliably are plants that grow."

Hundreds of manufacturing sites around the world, including industry leaders such as Ice Industries, Louisiana Fish Fry, Autoliv, Summit Packaging Solutions, and McCloskey International, run on Nulogy’s Manufacturing Operating System.

Nulogy helps manufacturers, packers, and brands run operations more predictably by connecting how work is executed across their manufacturing and supply chain networks. With more than 20 years of experience supporting hundreds of co-packing, contract manufacturing, and discrete manufacturing operations worldwide, Nulogy is trusted by many leading organisations.