OMRON launches S8NR IP67 power supply

The S8NR IP67-rated power supply series from OMRON is designed to be mounted directly on machinery, outside the control panel.

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It spans 90 W to 600 W (24 V DC), and the 360 W and 600 W models pack up to six individually protected outputs into a single unit. This reduces the number of separate parts an engineer needs to select and wire. Alongside the S8NR, OMRON has also introduced the IP67-rated S8R-BB DC Blocking Box, which lets control circuits be wired outside the panel too.

The key benefit for users is visibility and speed once the unit is installed. A digital display on the 360 W and 600 W models shows live voltage, current and fault status for every channel, so a circuit can be checked without a multimeter, and each output has its own LED, green in normal operation and red if it trips, for fast fault-finding. A built-in maintenance-forecast function tracks the condition of the unit's internal capacitors and reports, in years and as a percentage, when it will need replacing, so maintenance can be planned ahead of a failure. IO-Link communication makes all of this readable and configurable remotely.

Installation is also faster. Every connector uses OMRON's Smartclick quick-connect system, cutting the time to make a single connection to around four seconds, against roughly twelve seconds for a comparable screw-type fitting. A keyhole mounting bracket lets one person hang and align the unit alone, and DIN-rail mounting is supported as an alternative to screw fixing. Trip currents can be set in 0.1 A steps and start-up sequencing delayed in 0.1-second steps per output, so thinner cable can be used and inrush current no longer trips the supply when several loads switch on together.

The DC Blocking Box extends the same approach to control circuits, connecting with the same Smartclick system as the S8NR so that power and safety wiring can both be completed at the machine. OMRON's own analysis of a representative circuit found that using the S8NR-S and S8R-BB together can cut the number of components an engineer needs to select from ten to two.

Taking power supplies off the panel and onto the machine solves a real space and heat problem, but it has often meant losing sight of what's happening on each circuit. The S8NR is designed to keep that visibility wherever the unit is mounted, so engineers don't have to trade one problem for the other.