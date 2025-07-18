Optimal Group joins SciY

The SciY business has announced the integration of Optimal Industrial Technologies and Optimal Industrial Automation into the SciY Laboratory Digitalization Suite, creating a single, vendor-agnostic software and automation platform that connects molecular research and development, quality control labs, and full-scale biopharma and specialty chemicals manufacturing environments.

This integration and unified branding bring together Optimal’s industry-leading synTQ Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Knowledge Management software platform with its proven automation solutions, enabling life scientists and chemical engineers to benefit from streamlined, scalable workflows that supports the entire molecular and materials product lifecycle from early lab discovery experimentation to QC and commercial molecular or materials production.

By unifying these capabilities, SciY delivers a cohesive path to end-to-end digital lab transformation, supporting novel ‘self-driving’ labs and biopharma, specialty chemicals and advanced materials factories powered by real-time lab monitoring, wet-lab robotics, and closed-loop chemical process optimisation.

SciY’s integrated laboratory capabilities at a glance:

• Lab automation and precision robotics for R&D and QC labs

• AI/ML-ready analytical data lakes with built-in contextualisation and governance

• Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and analytical knowledge management

• Analytical experiment design, scheduling, and data management

• Real-time lab and process monitoring & model-based process control

• Self-driving laboratories and molecular factories for continuous improvement

“Our lab software and automation experts have been collaborating for years,” said Eamonn Garry, director synTQ and Industrial Automation Solutions at SciY. “Now that integration is beneficial to our customers, making it even easier to adopt new software and automation innovation without disrupting what already works.”

“We are lowering the barrier to laboratory digital transformation, from the first bench-scale experiment to validated molecular manufacturing,” added Santiago Dominguez, president, SciY. “By bringing Optimal’s know-how fully into our vendor-agnostic SciY ecosystem, biopharma scientists and chemical engineers can move seamlessly from data to decision and to action.”