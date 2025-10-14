Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials delivers ISO tank of low-GWP propellant

Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials (Orbia), has announced it has supplied its first large-scale delivery of its new low global warming potential (low-GWP) medical propellant, Zephex 152a.

An ISO tank containing 17 tonnes of Zephex 152a has been delivered to global CDMO and drug delivery specialist Kindeva’s new facility in Loughborough, UK.

Compared with traditional propellants, Zephex 152a can reduce the footprint of the propellant within the MDI by 90%, which translates to around 22,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions reduction for this single ISO tank delivery. This equates to around 2-3% of the annual pMDI emissions in the UK.

This announcement demonstrates the close collaboration between Orbia and Kindeva in the transition to lower-carbon respiratory treatments for patients worldwide.It comes weeks after Kindeva hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new UK headquarter and MDI Center of Excellence manufacturing hub at Charnwood Campus Science Innovation and Technology Park in Loughborough.

Kindeva will be the first global CDMO to execute a commercial-scale and volume MDI filling line for Zephex 152a and is targeting to manufacture more than 100 million units per year at the site.

Orbia aims to complete its full-scale Zephex 152a plant towards the end of 2026 which will ensure the commercial supply of large quantities of the low-GWP propellant to its customers and will accelerate the transition to a more sustainable respiratory pharmaceutical industry. The ISO delivered to Kindeva was made possible thanks to the existing small-scale Zephex 152a plant, also situated in the North West of England.

Markus Laubscher, head of pharmaceutical business unit at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, said: “Today's announcement is a landmark moment, not just for Orbia and Kindeva, but for the entire respiratory pharmaceutical industry. For 30 years our Zephex medical propellants have set the global standard for high-purity, high performance, and a reliable supply that has met the existing needs of patients worldwide. Our priority is to now accelerate the scale-up of Zephex152a, which will meet the future needs of our customers and the wider industry, while reducing the environmental impact.

“Through these investments, partnership, and our shared commitments, Orbia and Kindeva are putting the UK at the center of the global transition to low-GWP propellants.”

Craig Sommerville, senior vice president MDI at Kindeva said: “The arrival of the first ISO tank of Zephex 152a at our new Loughborough facility represents a defining milestone in Kindeva’s mission to accelerate the transition to next-generation propellants. This achievement reflects the power of our collaboration with Orbia. It underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing technologies that both safeguard the environment and deliver dependable treatment options for patients worldwide. As the first CDMO to manufacture commercial-scale MDIs using Zephex 152a, we are proud to be leading the charge in creating a more sustainable future for respiratory care."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Zephex brand, which was commemorated at the Summit event in Rocksavage, Runcorn, on 18 June 2025 with industry partners, including Kindeva.