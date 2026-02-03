PFlow Industries highlights VRC solutions

PFlow Industries, a company in vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) technology, highlights its VRCs for the pharmaceutical sector.

Material handling equipment including the PFlow M Series and F Series are engineered specifically to enhance efficiency, safety, and uptime in pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution environments.

The PFlow M Series 2-Post Mechanical Material Lift offers versatility for pharmaceutical logistics, supporting high-speed, high-cycle, and automated environments commonly encountered in pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution. Capable of lifting up to 10,000 pounds at speeds up to 400 feet per minute, the M Series moves materials faster and more safely than other material lifting equipment such as forklifts and sideloaders. Its ability to reach multiple levels, advanced safety features compliant with ASME B20.1, and custom construction options, including straddle and cantilever designs, make it adaptable for seamless, controlled workflows that reduce manual material handling. Each unit is engineered for long-term performance and minimal downtime, and is backed by a lifetime structural warranty.

For large-scale pharmaceutical operations, the PFlow F Series stands out as the optimal solution for handling heavy and oversized loads while supporting stringent compliance and workflow requirements. Compared to the M Series, the F Series offers much higher load capacity (standard 50,000 pounds and customisable upward), greater carriage size flexibility with effectively unlimited dimensions, and unique four-sided loading/unloading access. Built to endure continuous-cycle operations, the F Series can be finished to withstand extreme conditions, including wash-down areas, and features a comprehensive suite of safety mechanisms.

PFlow VRCs are more than standalone equipment; they are integrated infrastructure serving as a permanent part of facility design that delivers long-term operational resilience. PFlow VRCs can be constructed with high-grade materials and corrosion-resistant finishes that endure frequent cleaning, chemical exposure, and wash-down conditions common in pharmaceutical and high-precision manufacturing environments. Engineered for sanitary performance and long-term durability, PFlow systems integrate seamlessly with automated systems to reduce manual touchpoints, contamination risk, and material flow interruptions.

For facility designers and operations teams, PFlow VRCs provide clear advantages—lower labor costs, enhanced safety, and increased throughput—while supporting OSHA, FDA, and USDA standards for clean, efficient operation and meeting ASME B20.1 conveyor safety requirements. Each system is built for mission-critical reliability, rugged performance, 24/7 operation, and low maintenance, ensuring consistent uptime and long-term value in demanding industrial environments.

“Whether in new construction or an existing facility, specifying a PFlow VRC is a smarter way to move materials,” said Dan Hext, national sales director at PFlow Industries. “VRCs integrate easily into building layouts, reduce installation costs compared to freight elevators, and deliver safe, efficient vertical movement for the life of the facility.”