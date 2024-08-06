Pharma manufacturing giant Asymchem opens European HQ at Discovery Park

× Expand Asymchem Laboratories

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has officially inaugurated its new European development and pilot manufacturing site at Discovery Park in Sandwich, Kent, U.K., marked with a ribbon cutting on Friday 2 August, 2024, by Dr. Hao Hong, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Asymchem.

The former Pfizer small molecule facilities now employ 70 team members on-site in both the R&D labs and the API pilot plant, many of whom are legacy Pfizer employees. The company says that additional hires are planned through to the end of the year as the pilot plant ramps up operations.

Asychem says that as it builds on a foundation of utilising innovative technologies to enable smarter, greener, and cost-effective solutions to support manufacture, it will add additional capabilities on-site. Advanced equipment for the manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides, as well as sustainability capabilities for continuous flow and biocatalysis, will be added by 2025 according to the company's announcement.

“This is an exciting milestone for Asymchem to meet growing demand for pharma services and supply. We are continuing a long legacy of manufacturing excellence at Discovery Park, with the location in Kent being ideal for reaching our target markets in Europe," said Dr. Hao Hong, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Asymchem.

Discovery Park CEO Mayer Schreiber added: “We are thrilled to see Asymchem join our thriving community at Discovery Park. We believe Kent is the ideal location for a European HQ, providing fast connections to both Europe and the capital, along with all important space to grow. Many of the team members at Asymchem have been working at Discovery Park for decades, and we’re delighted to continue to support and champion the talent here.”