PHARMAP 2027: Beyond capacity expansions toward digital transformation

Senior pharma professionals gather in Berlin on 19-20th April for the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Congress (PHARMAP) 2027 to address the growing disconnect between investment and outcomes.

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The closed-door format, supported by Host Sponsor Bayer, fosters direct dialogue between pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organisations and service providers, creating space for ongoing discussions that move beyond theory and deliver actionable solutions.

Rising CAPEX pressures, tightening regulatory requirements and persistent supply chain disruption continue to test pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide. The industry committed more than $300 billion to greenfield and brownfield capacity expansions in the period from 2024 to early 2026. However, the average drug shortage now exceeds five years, more than doubling since 2019. Nearly half of all drugs in shortage have at least one key starting material sourced from a single country, underscoring the fragility of global supply networks.

PHARMAP 2027 responds with a programme built around these pressures: outsourcing and CDMO partnerships, facility design and modernisation, automation of batch release processes, RFID and device precision technologies, digital integration of filling lines and manufacturing operations under stringent regulatory frameworks. Moreover, digital transformation runs through much of the agenda, with sessions examining Pharma 4.0 adoption, AI in validated manufacturing environments and digital twins for packaging lines.

AI-enabled process analytical technology now covers 28% of worldwide production lines, delivering a median 19% reduction in out-of-specification batches. According to industry surveys, 69% of pharmaceutical companies remain stuck in AI pilot mode, while 38% acknowledge that their data are not yet ready for full AI implementation. For practical guidance on mitigating risks during tech rollouts and effectively tracking strategic performance, one of the PHARMAP’s session takes a deep dive. Leaders from G.F. S.p.A., RidNova Pharmaceuticals, Identiv and CSL take the stage to share their real-world perspectives.

Delegates also include senior executives, technical specialists, procurement leads and packaging experts from Pfizer, Takeda, BioMarin, AstraZeneca, Roche, Generis and Corden Pharma. The Congress is supported by Regional Partners GSK, ESTEVE, Berlin-Chemie and Vetter Pharma, underlining its standing as a trusted meeting point within the sector.

Speakers draw on direct operational experience rather than theory. Participants share case studies on topics ranging from outsourcing partnerships and serialisation to packaging sustainability and site-level continuous improvement, giving delegates practical takeaways they can apply within their own organisations.