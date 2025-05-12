Portescap introduces brushless slotless motor

Portescap introduces its latest innovation for the industrial power tools market: the 40EC-Pro PowerTool (PT) brushless slotless motor.

× Expand Portescap

Notably, the 40EC-Pro PT 55 is Portescap’s first motor to feature an integrated fan, which actively cools the motor and boosts its continuous power from 150W to 425W. Both models are cost-optimised through an innovative assembly process, ensuring premium performance at an affordable price.

With its slotless design, the 40EC-Pro PT achieves speeds up to 30,000 rpm, ensuring high performance even at low voltage. The advanced electromagnetic design allows it to sustain a peak torque of up to 1.1 Nm for 2 seconds. Weighing just 230 grams and having a compact 40mm diameter, it not only supports application miniaturisation but also enhances tool ergonomics.

Compatible with R32 and R40 gearheads and the M-Sense encoder, the 4-pole BLDC motor offers higher torque at lower speeds and more accurate positioning. Portescap also provides customisation of the motor’s electrical parameters and mechanical interface to meet specific application requirements.

Battery-powered hand tools, especially those using 18V batteries, benefit immensely from the 40EC-Pro PT motor. This includes nut runners, tightening tools, and strapping, stapling, riveting, crimping, and cutting hand tools. The 40EC-Pro PT motor facilitates the transition from manual to powered devices and supports the shift from brushed to brushless technologies.