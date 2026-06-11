Premix Group appoints Henrikki Pantsar as president & GM of Premix

Premix Group has appointed Henrikki Pantsar as president & GM of Premix, the company’s manufacturing operation in North Carolina.

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The appointment comes at an important stage for Premix’s growth in North America as the company continues ramping up production capacity and expanding support for customers across the US market.

Premix develops and manufactures functional plastic compounds that provide conductivity, static control, sensing capabilities, and other performance-enhancing properties for demanding industrial applications. Its materials are used across industries including healthcare, material handling and packaging, electronics, industrial systems, and the energy and cable sectors. The company’s material solutions are used in demanding applications across industries including healthcare, material handling and packaging, electronics, industrial systems, and the energy and cable sectors.

Pantsar brings extensive international experience in technology, innovation, and advanced manufacturing. He has lived and worked in the United States since 2007 and holds a PhD degree with a background in advanced technologies and industrial lasers.

At Premix USA, he will lead the next phase of operational growth and customer development as the company continues investing in local manufacturing capabilities in North Carolina.

“Joining Premix at this stage is an exciting opportunity,” said Henrikki Pantsar, managing director of Premix USA. “The company combines strong technical expertise with a clear long-term commitment to the North American market. Electrically conductive materials are becoming increasingly important across many industries, and I look forward to working together with our team and customers as we continue expanding our local operations and support.”

According to Premix Group CEO Jaakko Aho, the appointment supports the company’s long-term growth strategy in North America.

“We are very pleased to welcome Henrikki to lead Premix USA,” said Jaakko Aho, CEO of Premix Group. “His international background, technology expertise, and experience in US operations make him an excellent fit for this role. Henrikki’s leadership will help strengthen our local presence and support our customers even more closely, as we continue expanding our offering in North Carolina.”

Premix’s North Carolina plant plays a key role in the company’s strategy to strengthen local supply security and serve customers across the Americas with locally manufactured electrically conductive and functional plastic compounds for demanding industrial and infrastructure applications. Premix, a Finnish family-owned company, remains committed to the long-term development of its US manufacturing operations and customer support.