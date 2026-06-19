Prima Power highlights Combination Machines

Prima Power showcases the Combi Genius and Combi Sharp advanced punch-laser combination machines that integrate high-speed punching and precise fibre laser cutting within a single, compact footprint.

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The healthcare industry demands exceptional precision and reliability in component manufacturing, especially when working with sensitive materials such as stainless steel, aluminium, brass, copper, and mild steel used in medical devices and equipment housings. By combining punching and laser cutting in a single setup, the Combi Genius and Combi Sharp deliver rapid, high-quality cutting across this wide material range up to 8 mm. This helps medical manufacturers streamline the production of complex parts, improve material utilisation, reduce processing time, and quickly adapt to shifting production demands.

The Combi Genius redefines flexibility, productivity, and efficiency for modern manufacturers. At its core is a high-capacity turret combined with IPG fibre laser resonators (3-, 4-, or 6-kW), enabling multiple operations, including punching, tapping, forming, marking, and laser cutting, in a single setup. This integration eliminates the need for multiple machines, reducing production time and optimising floor space.

The modular design enables full customisation and seamless integration with Prima Power's automation solutions, including automated loading/unloading, material handling, part sorting, and storage systems. Supporting up to 400 tools, the Combi Genius reduces downtime and enables complex part production with improved material utilization. Intelligent ram technology with an optional rotating punching ram further shortens changeover times.

Automation solutions, such as the Compact Express, LST/LSR, and Night Train, streamline part sorting and reduce manual handling, enabling lights-out production and maximum throughput.

Energy efficiency is built in through servo-electric EcoPunch technology, delivering up to 82% energy savings, low maintenance, and high operational speed. This results in lower operating costs and a reduced environmental footprint. User-friendly software, including the Tulus Suite, simplifies programming, monitoring, and production flow with intuitive interfaces, ERP integration, and real-time analytics.

Comprehensive life-cycle support, including process analysis, training, preventive maintenance, and remote care, ensures long-term performance and customer satisfaction.