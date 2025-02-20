PSL advances vacuum tray drying technology

PSL (Powder Systems Limited) has enhanced its CakeStand vacuum tray dryer, featuring modular options tailored to the evolving needs of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and fine chemical manufacturers.

Designed to address process inefficiencies, compliance complexities, and scalability challenges, CakeStand provides a flexible and future-proof drying solution. Its advanced design supports laboratories, pilot plants, and full-scale commercial production, ensuring seamless scalability as manufacturing demands grow.

As pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and fine chemical manufacturers face increasing regulatory scrutiny, sustainability targets, and the rise of high-potency compounds, CakeStand provides an advanced vacuum tray drying solution designed to address these critical challenges.

The next generation of vacuum tray drying has been developed to tackle process inefficiencies, compliance complexities, and scalability limitations. Its modular design optimises production, reduces operational costs, and futureproofs manufacturing processes, making CakeStand a versatile, high-performance solution for rapidly evolving industries.

Meeting industry challenges with modular innovation

CakeStand has been engineered to meet the stringent demands of regulated industries by delivering:

Scalability and flexibility – A modular design adapts to production requirements, from R&D to full-scale manufacturing.

– A modular design adapts to production requirements, from R&D to full-scale manufacturing. Precision drying – Direct heating shelves ensure uniform drying, reducing batch variability and improving product quality.

– Direct heating shelves ensure uniform drying, reducing batch variability and improving product quality. Advanced containment – A containment-ready design enables the safe handling of high-potency APIs (HPAPIs) and biologics, protecting operators and ensuring product integrity.

– A containment-ready design enables the safe handling of high-potency APIs (HPAPIs) and biologics, protecting operators and ensuring product integrity. Cleaning simplicity – Smooth surfaces, inert gas purging, wash0-in-place technology and easy-access components streamline cleaning validation, prevent cross-contamination, and reduce downtime.

– Smooth surfaces, inert gas purging, wash0-in-place technology and easy-access components streamline cleaning validation, prevent cross-contamination, and reduce downtime. Regulatory compliance – Fully adheres to cGMP, ATEX, ASME VIII, PED, and CFR 21 Part 11 standards, simplifying validation and global approval processes.

– Fully adheres to cGMP, ATEX, ASME VIII, PED, and CFR 21 Part 11 standards, simplifying validation and global approval processes. Operational efficiency – Designed to minimise energy consumption while increasing throughput, helping manufacturers reduce their environmental footprint and lower operational costs.

CakeStand's modular expansion capabilities ensure that manufacturers can efficiently scale their processes without costly infrastructure changes, making it ideal for organisations which need to progress from R&D activities up to commercial production.

In addition. the demand for advanced containment has never been greater, especially as more potent drugs and biologics enter production. CakeStand provides a safe and efficient system for handling sensitive materials while maintaining compliance with global safety standards.

Cleaning validation is another critical challenge in multi-product facilities. CakeStand's enhanced cleanability, wash-in-place technology and inert gas purging support strict hygiene protocols, minimising downtime between batches and ensuring operational efficiency.

With sustainability becoming a major priority, manufacturers are seeking energy-efficient solutions that reduce waste. PSL has responded to this by ensuring CakeStand's low-energy drying system supports greener production methods while maintaining process integrity.

Amanda Gowans, CEO of PSL, said: "PSL has always been at the forefront of innovative process solutions, and the introduction of CakeStand reinforces our commitment to delivering technology that is both highly functional and adaptable. With a focus on regulatory compliance, energy-efficient design, enhanced cleanability, and containment-ready solutions, CakeStand provides a scalable vacuum tray drying system for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and fine chemical manufacturers.

“By ensuring uniform drying, operator safety, and seamless integration with stringent safety standards, CakeStand enables manufacturers to improve productivity while meeting evolving regulatory requirements.”