With increasing regulatory requirements and the need for full traceability, manufacturers are turning to advanced technologies like EyeVision Software to streamline quality control processes. Offering solutions for code reading, quality inspection, and seamless integration into production lines.

× Expand EyeVision Software

The pharmaceutical industry operates under some of the most stringent quality standards in the world. Every product must meet strict specifications to ensure safety and efficacy. Strict regulations require every product to be meticulously documented and tracked, from production to delivery. Compliance with FDA standards, including 21 CFR Part 11, is crucial for ensuring the integrity of electronic records and signatures. EyeVision Software meets these regulatory requirements, providing pharmaceutical manufacturers with confidence that their quality control processes adhere to strict industry standards.

The Challenge of traceability in pharma

Pharmaceutical products often rely on complex codes for identification, such as Pharmacodes and colour ring codes. Unlike traditional barcodes, Pharmacodes can be printed in various colours and lack start-stop patterns, making them challenging to read accurately. The EyeSens Pharma Code Reader (PCR), powered by EyeVision Software, addresses this challenge with ease. It ensures high-speed, accurate reading of Pharmacodes, even when print quality is suboptimal. Beyond code reading, the EyeSens PCR can verify expiration dates, label positions, and the presence of instruction leaflets, making it a versatile tool for quality control.

AI-powered pharma quality control: precision where it matters most

Quality control in the pharmaceutical industry goes far beyond

Expand EyeVision Software

code reading - it's about ensuring that every component meets the highest standards. With the integration of AI-powered inspection capabilities, EyeVision Software takes quality control to the next level. Pre-trained neural networks enable the system to handle even the most complex inspections with unmatched accuracy, from detecting microscopic defects to adapting to production variations. This combination of advanced imaging and AI ensures that manufacturers can maintain compliance, reduce waste, and deliver safe, high-quality products.

Take syringes, for example. A perfectly formed needle and a properly sealed plunger are critical for safe medication delivery. EyeVision software provides comprehensive inspection capabilities, enhanced by AI, to ensure that every syringe meets exacting standards:

Needle Inspection: The software inspects needle tips to an accuracy of 1/100mm, ensuring that only error-free needles are used.

Plunger inspection: Verifies that plungers are properly assembled and sealed to prevent leaks.

Surface inspection: Detects defects such as scratches, bubbles or contamination to maintain product integrity.

Geometric measurements: Using 3D imaging, the software ensures syringes meet precise specifications down to the millimeter.

Contamination detection: AI-powered algorithms can identify even the smallest contaminants in ampoules or vials, ensuring that no foreign particles compromise product safety.

Expand EyeVision Software

AI can also be applied to pill classification where accuracy and speed are critical. EyeVision software uses AI to distinguish between correct and incorrect pills based on colour, shape, or texture. With simple annotation tools, the system can quickly learn to identify variations, even in complex production environments. For example, a few images of pills can be annotated to train the AI based on transfer learning to classify thousands of pills per minute with high accuracy. This not only reduces human error, but also speeds up the inspection process, ensuring that only correctly manufactured pills move forward on the production line.

AI doesn't just improve accuracy - it also improves efficiency. By learning from production data, EyeVision's AI continuously refines its accuracy, making quality control more reliable and automated. This adaptability is especially valuable in high-volume production environments.

Seamless integration and user-friendly design

One of EyeVision’s standout features is its ease of integration. The software supports interfaces like Profinet, Modbus, OPC UA, and MQTT, allowing it to connect seamlessly into existing production systems. Its drag-and-drop programming interface makes it accessible even to users without extensive technical expertise, enabling quick setup and customisation for specific inspection tasks with a fast time to market approach.

A reliable partner for pharma manufacturers

In an industry where precision is paramount, EyeVision Software offers a reliable solution for ensuring product quality and regulatory compliance. From reading complex codes to inspecting critical components like syringes and detecting contamination in ampoules, it helps manufacturers maintain the highest standards while improving efficiency and reducing waste.