Recipharm expands sterile creams and ointments

Recipharm, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced a new sterile cream and ointment line at its site in Odivelas, Portugal, designed for a wide range of sterile applications, including ophthalmics.

The investment expands Recipharm’s sterile semi-solid manufacturing capacity and gives customers more choice of formats and batch sizes, with the line ready to support new customer projects.

Pharmaceutical companies increasingly need specialised sterile manufacturing capacity, and sterile creams and ointments are demanding products to make. Odivelas combines dedicated capacity for sterile creams and ointments with an established sterile ophthalmic line, giving Recipharm the facilities and experience to help customers meet that demand.

Greg Behar, CEO at Recipharm, said: “Sterile manufacturing is one of Recipharm’s core strengths. This new cream and ointment line puts more capacity and more choice of formats in our customers’ hands, without adding complexity to their supply chains. We are ready to help them bring their products to market.”

The new line fills both aluminium and polyfoil tubes across sizes from 3.5g to 30g, so customers can match the pack to their product and market, with output of 8 to 15 million units per year depending on batch size and fill volume. As a sterile manufacturing site, Odivelas brings the controlled environment and expertise that sterile products require. Alongside the site’s existing multidose ophthalmic line, the new line lets customers source a broader range of sterile products from one site, under one quality system and with the same teams.

With this investment, Recipharm strengthens its sterile semi-solid offer, backed by industry-benchmark performance in safety, quality, delivery and sustainability.