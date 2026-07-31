Russelectric highlights Automatic Transfer Switch

Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, highlights its RTSMV 5/15 kV Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) and RTSMV 5/15 kV Bypass/Isolation Switch built for dependable medium-voltage power transfer in mission-critical settings.

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These circuit-breaker style switching units are UL 1008A listed for applications above 600 V and below 15 kV, and are designed to meet or exceed IEEE, NEMA and ANSI standards.

The RTSMV ATS supports voltage classes of 5 kV and 15 kV with continuous current ratings of 1,200 A and 2,000 A respectively, and short-circuit withstand ratings up to 50 kA depending on configuration.

The system operates under the Russelectric RPTCS programmable microprocessor control system, enabling high-speed switching from primary to backup sources under open- or closed-transition modes, and includes an adjustable centre-off time delay (factory preset at 3 seconds) to minimise voltage transients during transfer.

Safety and maintainability are built-in. The metal-clad design houses draw-out circuit breakers with self-aligning contacts, automatic safety shutter covers, closed-door racking, and fully compartmentalised bus, control wiring and power sections. Busbars are insulated with high-dielectric epoxy coatings and are separated by polyester glass barriers to ensure electrical isolation and system integrity. Up to 12 current transformers per breaker (2 per phase on the line and load sides) and draw-out potential transformers are accommodated for comprehensive metering and monitoring.

The RTSMV Bypass/Isolation Switch complements the ATS by offering manual bypass capability for emergency load transfer, maintenance or testing. A selector switch allows the operator to choose between load-break or no-load-break bypass modes. The compartmentalised design enhances safety by isolating the transfer switch components during bypass operations.

On the control side, the RPTCS provides a VGA colour display enabling real-time metering of phase-to-phase and phase-to-neutral voltage, source frequency, and, with optional configuration, current and power parameters. Communications via Modbus RTU are standard; optional Modbus TCP/IP over 10/100 Base-T Ethernet and web-server gateway accessories enable integration into SCADA and industrial networks.

Russelectric’s RTSMV ATS is engineered for demanding sectors such as healthcare, data centres, telecommunications, water & wastewater treatment and renewable-energy installations, where uninterrupted power transfer and equipment protection are imperative. Rugged enclosures built to NEMA standards are available for both indoor and weather-proof outdoor environments, with heavy-gauge steel construction, gusset reinforcements and electrostatic powder-coated finishes for corrosion resistance.