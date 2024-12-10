Samabriva expands with new biomanufacturing facility

French biotechnology company Samabriva has announced the opening of a new 1,400 m² biomanufacturing facility in Liege, Belgium.

This strategic investment strengthens Samabriva’s position as a leading player in the region’s thriving biomanufacturing ecosystem.

This multi-million Euros investment is designed to provide industrial scale production of high value natural molecules* used in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Equipped with Samabriva’s proprietary bioreactors, which have been specifically designed to maximise production in hairy root culture, the facility will enhance efficiency and output.

This announcement represents the next step in Samabriva’s growth strategy, marking the transition to industrial production following a decade of research and development. Phase one of the facility will be operational by Q1 2025 to meet the demands of the company’s first commercial international customers.

In addition to providing advanced manufacturing, the facility will create several new jobs across bioproduction, analytics and quality assurance, contributing to global economic growth. It will also provide customers with full control over the biomanufacturing process, offering a cost effective and sustainable alternative to open field production.

Pascal Lizin, chairman of the board of Samabriva - "This new facility represents a significant milestone for Samabriva. It emphasises our commitment to delivering plant-based bioproduction at large scale. By offering control over the entire value chain, the facility has the potential to transform production of high value molecules – delivering them more cost-effectively to international customers, when and where they’re needed."

Bertrand Duquesne, COO and QP for Samabriva Biomanufacturing said: “We are delighted to be implementing the high potential manufacturing platform that Samabriva has been developing over the last ten years on an industrial scale. The platform will enable GMP quality production of molecules of interest for our current and future customers”.