Samsung Biologics completes acquisition of GSK’s manufacturing facility

Samsung Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced the completion of its acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland from GSK, establishing the company’s first manufacturing presence in the United States.

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The Rockville site comprises two cGMP manufacturing plants with a combined 60,000-litre drug substance capacity, supporting both clinical and commercial biologics production across multiple manufacturing scales. With this addition, Samsung Biologics’ total global manufacturing capacity increases to 845,000 litres.

Samsung Biologics will continue supplying the products previously manufactured at the site to GSK under the terms of the agreement, and the site will transition to serve additional contract manufacturing needs. Samsung Biologics also plans further investments to expand the site’s capacity and upgrade technologies, reinforcing its long-term commitment to advancing a more resilient global supply chain and improving patient access to critical medicines.

“This represents a meaningful step in expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint. The addition of the Rockville site strengthens our ability to operate a geographically diversified manufacturing network, and we are thrilled to officially welcome more than 500 colleagues at the site to the Samsung Biologics family,” said John Rim, president and CEO of Samsung Biologics. “The Rockville team brings deep expertise and strong operational experience that will further strengthen the site as part of our global manufacturing network. As a CDMO, our mission is to help our partners bring important therapies to patients worldwide, and this site will play a pivotal role in that mission while ensuring continuity and upholding the high standards our clients expect.”

The completion follows the previously announced agreement to acquire the facility on December 22, 2025.