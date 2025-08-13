Sanner strengthens its position as CDMO

As part of its strategic transformation into a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) for medical devices and complex pharmaceutical drug delivery systems, Sanner announces a management change.

× Expand Dave Hoeek Shutterstock

As part of its focus on the CDMO sector, the Sanner Group will now draw even more specifically on expertise from the pharmaceutical industry, both operationally and at management level. Accordingly, the CEO Dr. Johannis Willem van Vliet will leave the company shortly.

Until the new CEO takes office in autumn 2025, Heino Lennartz will take over as interim CEO. He has extensive knowledge in the pharmaceutical and CDMO sectors and as Chairman, he is already very familiar with the processes and activities of the Sanner Group. He will be responsible for managing the company during the transition period and will support the future CEO during the handover.

Stefan Verheyden will become the new CEO. He holds a degree in chemistry and has been working in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry for over 30 years. Moreover, he also has extensive experience in the field of primary packaging. Most recently, he was Global Vice President Sales Pharma and Biopharma Injectables at a leading company in the primary packaging and contract manufacturing space.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Verheyden to the Sanner Group as experienced CEO. His many years of expertise and reputation in the industry will be a great asset to us in both the packaging and CDMO sectors,” said Heino Lennartz.

“We thank Johannis Willem van Vliet for his commitment and significant contributions during an important phase of our company,” said Heino Lennartz. “He has taken decisive steps to position the Sanner Group as a global medtech and pharmaceutical supplier. These include the acquisitions of Springboard and Gilero and the successful ramp-up of our new production sites in Bensheim and Greensboro.”