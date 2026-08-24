Scaling the future of advanced therapies

Cell & Gene Therapy International Europe returns to Berlin as the premier event connecting breakthrough science with commercial-scale manufacturing.

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Designed for industry leaders across R&D, manufacturing, analytics, regulatory affairs, and investment, this conference addresses the most critical challenges facing the advanced therapy sector today.

As cell and gene therapies transition from clinical promise to commercial reality, success hinges on building scalable, cost-effective production systems. This event delivers actionable solutions through expert-led sessions on AI-driven smart manufacturing, COGS reduction strategies, advanced analytics for regulatory approval, and next-generation innovations including in vivo CAR-T and solid tumour targeting.

With 400+ global attendees and leading companies like Novartis, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca participating, attendees gain unparalleled access to the minds shaping the industry's future. Your registration unlocks three events in one—Cell & Gene Therapy International Europe plus co-located Exosomes Europe and Lipid Nanoparticles Europe—tripling content, connections, and impact.

Experience live lab demos from 20+ exhibitors, engage in hands-on workshops on tech transfer and AI integration, participate in scientific poster presentations, and connect through 1-2-1 partnering meetings via the ConnectMe app. Exclusive investor and regulatory panels provide critical insights into funding landscapes and global approval pathways.

From discovery to commercialisation, Cell & Gene Therapy International Europe is where the industry collaborates to make advanced therapies affordable, accessible, and scalable for patients worldwide.