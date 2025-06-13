Schneider Electric launches new data centre solutions

Schneider Electric, a company in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced new data centre solutions specifically engineered to meet the intensive demands of next-generation AI cluster architectures.

Evolving its EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions portfolio, Schneider Electric introduced a Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center solution that consolidates infrastructure for liquid cooling, high-power busway and high-density NetShelter Racks. In addition, EcoStruxure Rack Solutions incorporate detailed rack configurations and frameworks designed to accelerate High Performance Computing (HPC) and AI data centre deployments. The new EcoStruxure Pod Data Center and EcoStruxure Rack Solutions are now available globally.

Organisations are deploying AI clusters and grappling with extreme rack power densities, which are projected to reach 1MW and beyond. Schneider Electric’s new line of solutions equips customers with integrated, data-validated, and easily scaled white space solutions that address new challenges in pod and rack design, power distribution and thermal management.

“The sheer power and density required for AI clusters create bottlenecks that demand a new approach to data center architecture,” said Himamshu Prasad, senior vice president of EcoStruxure IT, Transactional & Edge and Energy Storage Center of Excellence at Schneider Electric. “Customers need integrated infrastructure solutions that not only handle extreme thermal loads and dynamic power profiles but also deploy rapidly, scale predictably, and operate efficiently and sustainably. Our innovative next-generation EcoStruxure solutions that support NVIDIA technology address these critical requirements head on.”

New product overview

Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center: Prefabricated, scalable pod architecture enables operators to deploy high-density racks, supporting pods up to 1MW and beyond, at scale. Engineered-to-order, the new pod infrastructure offers flexibility and supports liquid cooling, power busway, complex cabling, as well as hot aisle containment, InRow and rear door heat exchanger cooling architectures. The Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center is now shipping pre-designed and pre-assembled with all components for rapid deployment to support high-density workloads.

EcoStruxure Rack Solutions: These reliable, high-density rack systems adapt to EIA, ORV3 and NVIDIA MGX modular design standards approved by leading IT chip and server manufacturers. Configurations accommodate a wide array of power and cooling distribution schemes and employ Motivair by Schneider Electric in-rack liquid cooling, as well as new and expanded rack and power distribution products, including:

NetShelter SX Advanced Enclosure: This new line features taller, deeper, and stronger racks to support increased weight, cabling and infrastructure. NetShelter SX Advanced features a reinforced shipload rating and is safeguarded with shock packaging, ensuring secure transport of AI servers and liquid cooling systems.

NetShelter Rack PDU Advanced: These power distribution units have been updated to support the high-current power needs of AI servers. Designed for efficient rack layouts, the NetShelter Rack PDU Advanced offers compact vertical and horizontal models with higher counts of dedicated circuits. Intelligent operational features now enabled by Schneider Electric’s Network Management Card enhance security and provide seamless integration to EcoStruxure IT.

NetShelter Open Architecture: This Open Compute Project (OCP) inspired rack architecture is available as a configure-to-order solution and includes open rack standards, power shelf and in-rack busbar. As part of this, a new Schneider Electric rack system has also been developed to support the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system that utilises the NVIDIA MGX architecture in its rack design, integrating Schneider Electric into NVIDIA's HGX and MGX ecosystems for the first time.

“Schneider Electric’s innovative solutions provide the reliable, scalable infrastructure our customers need to accelerate their AI initiatives,” said Vladimir Troy, vice president of data centre engineering, operations, enterprise software and cloud services at NVIDIA. “Together, we’re addressing the rapidly growing demands of AI factories — from kilowatt to megawatt-scale racks—and delivering future-proof solutions that maximise scalability, density and efficiency.”

The new solutions and suite of engineered data centre reference designs equip data centre operators and Schneider Electric’s partner ecosystem with the infrastructure and information needed to deploy powerful AI clusters faster and more reliably while addressing common barriers to adoption, including:

Reliable power and cooling for AI workloads

Deployment complexity and risk

Speed to market and supply chain resilience

Skills gap in managing advanced infrastructure

These enhanced EcoStruxure offerings add to Schneider Electric’s robust line of fully integrated, end-to-end AI infrastructure solutions — spanning advanced hardware, intelligent software, services such as EcoCare and EcoConsult for Data Centers, and strategic industry partnerships with key IT players. Schneider Electric is the partner of choice for building efficient, resilient, scalable, and AI-optimised data centres.