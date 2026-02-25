Shibuya Hoppmann highlights FT-40 RD and FT-50 RD Centrifugal Feeders

Shibuya Hoppmann highlights its FT-40 RD and FT-50 RD Centrifugal Feeders, designed to deliver consistent, high-speed part feeding with durable construction and easy integration into automated production environments.

Both feeders combine precision handling with robust, low-maintenance operation. Each model features an all-stainless-steel exterior for long-term durability and corrosion resistance, a Teflon Hardcoat Anodised aluminium bowl for smooth product movement, and an FDA-approved ABS vacuum-formed disc to support hygienic part handling in food, beverage, and healthcare environments.

The FT-40 RD, a compact and versatile unit, offers reliable feeding for a range of small to medium parts with a 57.48-inch outside diameter and a total equipment weight of 850 pounds. Its design allows gentle part orientation and smooth transfer to downstream systems, making it well-suited for production lines where precision and efficiency are critical.

For higher capacity applications, the FT-50 RD offers increased bowl size and feed rate potential. With a 71-inch outside diameter and total weight of 1,050 pounds, it is capable of handling larger parts or higher volumes while maintaining the same smooth, controlled motion that defines the Shibuya Hoppmann centrifugal line.

Optional configurations for both models enhance system flexibility and performance. Available upgrades include polycarbonate covers for added safety and visibility, dual motor drive systems for balanced control, washdown motors for sanitary environments, and a variety of NEMA rated controls.

With rugged construction, consistent feeding performance, and flexible configuration options, the FT-40 RD and FT-50 RD feeders exemplify Shibuya Hoppmann’s commitment to delivering high-quality automation solutions across packaging and manufacturing markets.