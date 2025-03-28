Steriline advanced filling innovations exhibited at INTERPHEX

Steriline, a European manufacturer of highly specialised robotic filling machines and complete aseptic filling/finishing lines, will attend Interphex.

The company will welcome visitors on 1-3 April at stand 2537 in the Javits Center, NYC, displaying a Robotic Vial Filling Machine utilising Planar Motor technology, a magnetically levitated transport system.

The solution consists of a unique platform that levitates movers above a stainless surface providing 6 degrees of precise motion and zero friction. This allows for the transport of containers (vials, syringes, cartridges, etc.) from station to station in the filling and closing operation, without any mechanical components or particle generation. The combination of this technology, and the use of robotics for loading and unloading, results in a highly flexible and clean platform. Planar motor technology has been deployed by Steriline on recent customer filling systems with great success.

“Steriline continues to lead the industry in Robotic implementations in aseptic environments with over 150 robotic systems deployed over the past decade, showing that we are early adopters of innovative technologies and capable of bringing them to commercialization,” says James Rorke, VP of Steriline North American Operations. “The development of Planar Motor technologies in aseptic environments further pushes the envelope towards greater flexibility and increased contamination control.”

“The revision of EU GMP Annex 1 is boosting the adoption, in the pharmaceutical industry, of technologies able to improve the quality of products and the safety of operators,” affirms Federico Fumagalli, Chief Commercial Officer at Steriline. “Steriline's R&D department always looks to the future with the aim of identifying technological opportunities, such as the Planar Motor solution, to be implemented in our equipment. It is thanks to this far-sighted vision that progress is facilitated, with Steriline aiming to become an even stronger reference supplier for the pharmaceutical industry.”