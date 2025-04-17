Sterling Pharma Solutions selects Ajax Equipment agitated screw feeder

Solids handling equipment maker, Ajax Equipment, has supplied pharmaceutical developer and manufacturer, Sterling Pharma Solutions, with an ATEX-rated agitated screw feeder mounted on a mobile frame to feed an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

After conducting powder flow testing to determine the material’s handling characteristics, Ajax developed the stainless steel agitated feeder’s design to provide a reliable and controlled feed to downstream equipment. Powder is held in the agitated feeder’s hopper section, featuring a mirror finish, where the agitator promotes flow to the feed screw below without compacting the powder.

“AJAX designed a robust feeder to suit the requirements and communicated well throughout design, fabrication, testing and delivery,” said Gerard O’Mahony, mechanical engineer, Sterling Pharma Solutions.

Commenting, Lewis Shaw, technical sales engineer at Ajax Equipment, said, “Pharmaceutical standards are some of the most demanding in solids handling but Ajax has decades of experience delivering high specification machines. In this case, the agitated feeder’s design and internal mirror finish ensure good powder slip conditions as well as making cleaning easier for the clean-in-place system. The robust construction and generous sizing of the auger ensures the machine can handle the powder. While the mobile frame allows the entire feeder to be removed from the line should the requirement arise.”