Symbiosis expands commercial capabilities

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services (Symbiosis), a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in the sterile GMP manufacturer of injectable drug products, has expanded its Quality Control (QC) laboratory with the installation of a new 30°C stability chamber.

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This addition enables Symbiosis to replicate all four ICH-defined climatic zones, enhancing the company’s stability testing capabilities and supporting global commercial drug product supply. By replicating storage conditions across different global regions and environments, Symbiosis can now assess product performance under every major climatic requirement, ensuring the robustness and readiness of drug products destined for worldwide distribution.

The company’s QC laboratory was commissioned in 2023 in order to enhance Symbiosis’ in-house analytical capabilities. Since coming online in 2024, the facility has played a central role in supporting client programmes by enabling faster turnaround of data, improving operational efficiencies and providing a more streamlined path from development, through manufacture, to release.

The introduction of the 30°C stability chamber complements Symbiosis’ existing capabilities at –80°C, –20°C, 5°C, 25°C and 40°C, completing the full suite of conditions required to align with ICH Q1A(R2) guidelines for global climatic zone coverage.

Joanne Anderson, chief commercial officer at Symbiosis, said: “The addition of our new 30°C stability storage capability marks another important stage in the expansion of Symbiosis commercial drug product supply services.

“The increasing global demand for commercial sterile drug products requires robust testing capabilities across a range of climatic zones and now being able to offer those facilities under one roof further strengthens Symbiosis support for our clients producing critical therapies for patients in all areas of the World.”

This latest investment reflects Symbiosis’ continued commitment to expanding its technical capabilities and providing a fully integrated sterile manufacturing and analytical service for biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners worldwide.