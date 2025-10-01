Symbiosis expands sterile manufacturing capacity

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services (Symbiosis), a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) specialising in the sterile manufacture of injectable drug products, has completed qualification of its new FPD 50 Flexicon automated fill/finish line at its new commercial production facility in Stirling, Scotland.

× Expand Symbiosis

The fully integrated sterile liquid fill/finish system operates under a Grade A Restricted Access Barrier System (RABS). Designed to deliver with both precision and efficiency, it incorporates rapid transfer ports for aseptic handling and high-accuracy vial filling with flexicon pump technology. The system also features a rotary crimp mechanism to ensure consistent overseal application and secure closure.

Colin MacKay, CEO of Symbiosis, said: “The qualification of our automated fill/finish line is a major step forward for Symbiosis. It enhances our technical capabilities and expands our capacity at a time when demand for high-quality sterile manufacturing continues to grow. Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to help clients bring vital therapies to patients quickly and to the highest regulatory standards.”

Symbiosis will commence commercial production at their new facility in Q4 2025, manufacturing batches of up to 15,000 vials, and representing the latest in a series of recent milestones for the company.

In July 2025 Symbiosis manufactured its 1,000th sterile batch, marking over 14 years of support for biopharmaceutical clients across the globe. Earlier this year, the company was also honoured with the UK 2025 King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade from King Charles III, recognising the company’s sustained growth and global business success.

Symbiosis has maintained a track record of successful GMP inspections with both the FDA and MHRA since it was founded. The company also played a pivotal role in supporting the clinical development of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and has since expanded its global presence by consistently delivering sterile injectable products across a wide range of drug modalities and therapeutic areas.