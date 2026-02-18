Syntegon launches AIM9 high-speed inspection platform

Syntegon is launching the AIM9 inspection platform. It combines visual inspection and leak detection with outputs of up to 600 vials per minute, helping pharmaceutical manufacturers and CMOs achieve the highest inspection and product quality.

Focus on efficiency and flexibility

“Efficiency is key in the fast-paced pharmaceutical industry,” says Bernd Barkey, President of Syntegon Japan and Global Head of Inspection. “The new AIM9 enables our customers to boost productivity and meet ambitious delivery targets.” Designed for high-performance environments, the automated vial inspection platform processes up to 600 containers per minute.

A further challenge for pharmaceutical manufacturers and CMOs lies in handling multiple container sizes and products. Therefore, Syntegon designed the new AIM9 with enhanced flexibility. The platform accommodates vial sizes from 2 to 250 milliliters and enables easy changeovers as well as fast adaptation for new products.

Integrated CCIT for complete assurance

The seamless AIM9 platform comes with another important new feature: It provides fully integrated Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT), offering headspace gas analysis, high‑voltage leak detection, or both, without the need for additional equipment.

Together with the full range of visual inspection technologies for the detection of particles and cosmetic defects, the new AIM9 ensures maximum detection and minimal false reject rates. Apart from Syntegon’s patented SD technology, area and line-scan cameras, customers can further opt for deep learning integration or the bubble masking tool, which distinguishes harmless bubbles from harmful defects.

Reliability built on experience

AIM9 is a new platform based on proven technology. The smooth transport system, which has been tried and tested by many customers all over the world, ensures safe and stable container handling throughout the inspection process. “Backed by many decades of experience, we can offer our customers exactly what they need to achieve the required performance, efficiency, and flexibility in their inspection process,” Bernd Barkey underlines. “AIM9 is available in several variants based on a standardized platform, which allows us to co-create the ideal solution together with our customers.”