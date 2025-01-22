Systech demonstrates solution for semi-automated aggregation at Pharmapack

Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a provider of digital traceability, serialisation and compliance solutions, is introducing the ST16 Semi-Automated Multi-Aggregation Station for pharmaceutical manufacturers, CMOs, CDMOs, repackagers and distributors.

This integrated offering seamlessly combines software with robust, flexible hardware to help optimise productivity, improve operational efficiency and streamline processes.

Efficient aggregation is critical in today’s fast-paced pharmaceutical supply chain, where over one million units leave distribution locations each day. Accurate packaging aggregation data reduces bottlenecks and eliminates the need to open every non-aggregated case for manual unit scanning, significantly improving throughput and accuracy.

The ST16 Semi-Automated Aggregation Station automatically detects when a case is ready and initiates the packing process, while inspecting the case label to ensure accuracy. The system provides flexibility with case label printer and optional pallet label printer, as well as the option for pallet label inspection. The ST16 serves dual purposes for both aggregation and rework tasks at a single station. To simplify machine operation, the system incorporates remote focus technology, reducing the need for mechanical adjustments and minimising maintenance requirements.

The ST16 station was thoughtfully designed for users with its ergonomic set-up, ease of maintenance and intuitive Pack-By-Layer software which enables rapid aggregation and minimal operator intervention.

Key features:

Intuitive Pack-By-Layer or Count-By-Layer software integration

Remote focus to enhance operator efficiency

Scalable aggregation scenarios support carton bundle or bottle case aggregation

Option for pallet aggregation with handheld scanner and pallet label printer

Height adjustable table with automatic detection of erected case and initiation of packing

Ergonomic design with pack table tilt option

Benefits include:

Improves productivity by streamlining aggregation processes

Seamlessly integrates into any existing workflow

Offers flexibility with a compact, portable design

Enhances operator efficiency through an intuitive interface and user-friendly operation

Dual functionality semi-automated aggregation and in-lot rework

“We are thrilled to unveil our newest turnkey offering, the ST16 Semi-Automated Aggregation Station, at PharmaPack 2025,” said Sreedhar Patnala, general manager, Systech. “This out-of-the-box solution simplifies aggregation implementation. It provides dual functionality of aggregation and rework in a compact footprint, empowering our customers with unmatched flexibility and enhanced efficiency.”

Systech PCE is demonstrating the ST16 Aggregation Station at PharmaPack 2025 on stand D12.