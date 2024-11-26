Syvento Biotech and Cytiva open a new FlexFactory

SyVento Biotech has opened its new mRNA manufacturing facility, a FlexFactory delivered by Cytiva, spanning over 7 000 m2, including lab and production areas, offices, and shared spaces.

× Expand hyotographics Shutterstock

This development represents a significant milestone for SyVento Biotech, enabling the CDMO to accelerate and enhance their service offerings to medicine manufacturers.

It also establishes SyVento Biotech as a pioneer in the Polish market as it is the first mRNA FlexFactory in the country and the first in Europe equipped with the Historian automation system.

Dominik Lipka, Chief Technology Officer, SyVento Biotech, said: “We offer a one stop-shop for our partners and clients, so they can produce new mRNA therapies from lab scale to commercial production – whether that is large batch or small, personalised batch. Bringing this FlexFactory to Poland, the centre point of Europe, makes new therapies available to patients in an efficient and high-quality way.”

The FlexFactory, an end-to-end platform, integrates technologies including crucial encapsulation steps from Cytiva’s nanomedicines business (formerly Precision NanoSystems) and single-use consumables for filling processes. In addition, the Historian automation system speeds the collection, aggregation, centralisation, and archiving of manufacturing data, enabling data integrity and compliance, thereby setting a new standard for manufacturing efficiency and reliability.

Ludovic Brellier, president of Hardware Solutions, Cytiva, said: “Cytiva and SyVento Biotech are wholly committed to fostering innovation and growth in the biotechnology sector. We have a shared vision of supporting the development of cutting-edge therapies to ensure that they reach patients more efficiently and effectively.”

SyVento Biotech is planning a celebration of its GMP-certified facility in May 2025. For more information about SyVento Biotech, please visit SyVento Biotech.