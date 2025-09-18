Teknomek launches new laboratory furniture range

Teknomek, a manufacturer and supplier of hygienic furniture and equipment, has launched a brand-new furniture range for laboratories.

× Expand Teknomek

Manufactured from mild steel, with white powder coated frames to create a clean, contemporary look, the high-performance range has been created to offer maximum flexibility, with every product made to order.

Teknomek’s new laboratory furniture range supports environments with exacting hygienic standards. Every item has been designed to provide good accessibility for cleaning, so that all parts of the furniture, and the spaces around it, can be easily reached and a hygienic culture supported. In addition, product design supports good air-circulation, with unnecessary solid sides removed, without compromising structural stability.

Known for its stainless-steel manufacturing excellence for industries where hygiene is critical, this is first time in Teknomek’s c40 year history that it has offered customers powder-coated laboratory furniture.

This new range offers laboratory managers a completely modular and adaptable solution. From C- and H-frame benches, island units, cupboards and shelving units, all products are available in a variety of sizes and configurations, to meet the customer’s specific needs.

Both C- and H-frame benches have the option of a suspended rolling rail. This allows for under-counter cupboards to be added, offering a highly flexible storage solution. The cupboards are raised off the floor so dust build-up is reduced and there is excellent access for cleaning, supporting strict hygiene standards.

Because cupboards and drawer units slide along the suspended rail, storage solutions can be easily reconfigured to meet changing laboratory needs or workstations which are shared between colleagues.

Whilst the new Teknomek laboratory furniture range includes fixed-to-the-wall furniture for environments where a permanent solution is required, the majority of its laboratory tables and cupboards can be repositioned to suit changing requirements. Castors are also an option for laboratories that require easily moveable furniture.

For additional chemical, scratch and impact resistance, Teknomek’s laboratory furniture products all feature Trespa TopLab PLUS worktops. Trespa’s TopLab PLUS’ antibacterial surface is ideal for laboratories, research facilities and healthcare environments because it is ultra durable, non-porous and built to perform in environments where cleaning protocols are particularly robust, using harsh chemicals.

Michelle Locke, product and marketing manager at Teknomek said: “Whilst our stainless-steel furniture is ideal for cleanroom environments, there is a significant demand for white powder coated furniture for laboratories and changing rooms. We have created this new range to ensure that our customers can buy everything they need for a laboratory environment from us.”

“One size definitely does not fit all when it comes to laboratories, so every time a customer selects from this new range, the product will be made to order. From sinks and benches to our marble-top balance desk, every product can be fully customised, making it perfect for purpose. As well as selecting the perfect size and configuration of furniture for the project in hand, customers can also choose from a range of colours in door fronts, drawers, handles and worktops, to complement the white powder coated mild steel framework.”