Telstar integrated GMP services will be promoted at Farmaforum

At Farmaforum (Madrid, 17-18th September, 2025), Telstar will boost its GMP services offering in engineering, consulting, equipment qualification (C&V), and facility validation (Q&V) for the life sciences and healthcare market.

These services have recently been unified under one functional division ‘GMP Services.’ Within a 4.0 environment of process automation and digitalisation, Telstar is expanding its GMP services to provide a more effective response to the market and to foster the identification and integration of this line of business within the Syntegon Group's business strategy.

360 Solutions

The GMP services area is comprised of an in-house multidisciplinary team of specialised experts who provide comprehensive services throughout the entire project lifecycle, from the initial concept to final inspection approval. This includes from the engineering, construction and commissioning of critical facilities in GMP environments, to a technical support and guidance on processes and GMPs to ensure quality and safety standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, GMP digitalisation services for the connectivity and integration of plant operations, ensuring flexibility and security in the supply chain and traceability of components, products, and processes, and a comprehensive, integrated service offering technical assistance, preventive and predictive maintenance, equipment upgrades and process optimisation, validation and qualification, in addition to the design and manufacture of equipment and integrated solutions within the process area.

Insights

Telstar will also promote innovative solutions at Farmaforum in the areas of digitalisation in GMP environments and process automation for the pharmaceutical industry.

Telstar Insights platform for preventive and predictive maintenance will be present at the event. This is a non-intrusive cloud platform that collects and analyses in real time the operating data of the equipment to anticipate and avoid possible incidents during production. Capable of providing comparative data of assets of the same type in similar production conditions, this platform allows for the generation of a customised specific predictive & preventive maintenance plan and improve overall equipment efficiency (OEE).

Process and plant digitisation

Telstar will also be promoting solutions for digitising a pharmaceutical manufacturing or distribution plant, maintaining complete traceability of materials, processes, and resources. Ip6 is an industrial software platform that provides solutions for the digitalisation of processes in industrial facilities in regulated sectors. Designed to be fitted into logistics and materials management, as well as production processes and laboratories, it is a parameterisable and scalable solution, as well as GMP and FDA validatable.

The ability to develop complete solutions in engineering, process and GMP consulting, construction, and manufacturing processes with automation technologies for the life sciences market has led the Telstar brand to be recognised as one of the top 10 leaders in the development of aseptic process solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.