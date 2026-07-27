Théa and Unither Pharmaceuticals announce partnership

Théa, an independent family-owned pharmaceutical group specialised in the development and commercialisation of ophthalmic treatments, and Unither Pharmaceuticals, a French pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company, announce the signing of a long-term strategic industrial partnership aimed at supporting Théa Group’s growth in Europe.

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Under this agreement, the new production unit, covering approximately 20,000 m² and located at the Gannat site (Allier), will be primarily dedicated to the manufacture of Théa’s sterile ophthalmic products. Designed and operated by Unither Pharmaceuticals, this facility will represent a key industrial asset ensuring the production of Théa Group products.

Rare in the pharmaceutical industry, where production facilities are generally shared among several clients, this model reflects the long-term mutual commitment made by both companies. Separate from the rest of the Gannat site, the unit has been designed to meet Théa’s long-term growth needs while leveraging Unither Pharmaceuticals’ recognised expertise in sterile technologies.

The future facility, already under construction, will include several production lines for preservative-free sterile multidose bottles and single-dose units. It will ultimately be capable of producing more than 50 million Théa treatments per year for the French and European markets.

The first pharmaceutical validation batches are expected from 2027. Industrial operations are scheduled to begin in 2028, with the first commercial launches in 2029.

According to Jean-Frédéric Chibret, president of the Théa Group: “This agreement goes far beyond a traditional relationship between a pharmaceutical company and an industrial partner. Having a production facility dedicated to our products represents an exceptional commitment that reflects the trust we have built with Unither Pharmaceuticals and our shared long-term vision. This manufacturing capacity will enable us to sustainably support Théa’s growth in Europe while strengthening our industrial presence in France.”

Henrik Krueppe, CEO of Unither Pharmaceuticals, adds: “Designing and operating an industrial facility dedicated primarily to a single partner is an unusual approach in our industry. This project illustrates the trust that binds us to Théa and our shared commitment to building a lasting partnership that supports its future growth. Unither Pharmaceuticals is once again demonstrating its ability to forge innovative, long-term agreements to support the growth of its clients and partners both in France and internationally.”

The project also represents a major opportunity for the region. Construction began in March 2025, and the facilities are expected to be completed by the end of 2026. More than 130 people are currently working on the construction site. The project is expected to create 133 direct jobs by 2028 and nearly 250 by 2030.

Beyond its industrial dimension, this project also illustrates the two companies’ long-term commitment to the Auvergne region. For Théa, a family-owned group founded and developed in Clermont-Ferrand, it marks a new stage in its growth at the heart of its home region. For Unither Pharmaceuticals, whose Gannat site serves as a major industrial hub, it demonstrates Auvergne’s capacity to host pharmaceutical projects of European scope that combine innovation, production, and job creation.

This project represents a total investment of more than €140 million and is supported by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region as part of the “Pack Relocalisation – Supporting Industrial Investment” program.