The Leadership Summit returns for second year at CPHI Milan

CPHI Milan 2026 has announced the return of its Leadership Summit, bringing senior pharmaceutical decision-makers behind closed doors to examine how geopolitical, policy and manufacturing shifts are reshaping the industry.

The pharmaceutical sector is entering a period in which resilience, medicine security and manufacturing capability are becoming increasingly important strategic priorities. Geopolitical fragmentation, resource nationalism and pressure to secure domestic access to critical medicines are prompting companies to reassess where and how medicines are sourced, manufactured and supplied.

The Leadership Summit, now in its second year, will be held on the first day of CPHI Milan. It will bring together C-suite executives, senior vice presidents, founders and other senior decision-makers to explore how the industry can translate a rapidly changing global environment into practical strategy.

This year’s programme will focus on four interconnected areas shaping pharma’s next phase: strategic industry transformation, supply chain resilience, translating policy into practice, and the infrastructure required to support future pharmaceutical innovation.

Discussions will examine the structural forces driving change across the sector, including the operational implications of growing government focus on domestic medicine access and security. Supply chain resilience will be a central theme, exploring how geopolitical fragmentation and resource nationalism are influencing sourcing strategies and challenging established supply models.

The programme will also examine the move from policy ambition to implementation. As Europe pursues a more coordinated approach to medicine security, participants will consider what this means operationally for companies navigating complex regulatory and market environments.

Looking further ahead, discussions will explore whether pharmaceutical manufacturing and supporting infrastructure can keep pace with scientific innovation, as well as the implications of medicines increasingly being viewed as strategic national assets.

The Summit will feature senior speakers and panellists from across the pharmaceutical ecosystem, bringing perspectives from organisations navigating the commercial, operational, regulatory and geopolitical pressures influencing pharmaceutical strategy. The full speaker line-up is available here.

Tara Dougal, event director for CPHI Milan, said: “The pharmaceutical industry is having to make strategic decisions against an evolving backdrop. Questions around where medicines are made, how supply chains are secured and how companies respond to changing policy expectations are becoming increasingly interconnected. The Leadership Summit creates a space for senior decision-makers to have candid conversations about those pressures, share how they are responding in practice and consider what they mean for the future direction of the industry.”

Unlike open conference sessions, the Leadership Summit provides a closed-room environment for executives responsible for shaping organisational strategy. The format enables frank discussion around key industry issues, and a platform to share learnings, test thinking and identify opportunities for collaboration.

Register here to secure your Leadership Summit pass.