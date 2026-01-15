Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces DXR3 SmartRaman+ Raman Spectrometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Thermo Scientific DXR3 SmartRaman+ Raman Spectrometer for at-line quality control analysis across pharmaceutical and industrial environments.

× Expand Thermo Fisher Scientific

The system is designed to combine non-destructive Raman spectroscopy, automated sampling and custom sample holders to allow for accurate testing through final product containers without compromising sample integrity. With high confidence in detecting defects or contaminants while preserving sample integrity, the DXR3 SmartRaman+ supports more confident decision-making and helps safeguard product quality from early production through final packaging.

QC testing can be a labor-intensive process, requiring diligent sample analysis and robust documentation to comply with industry regulations. The system delivers faster QC workflows than traditional techniques and reduces the time required for operator training, thanks to its easy-to-use hardware.

"The DXR3 SmartRaman+ is designed to bring confidence and efficiency to quality control workflows," said Ganesh Prasad, general manager for Vibrational Spectroscopy Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "By combining non-destructive Raman analysis with automated sampling and intuitive operation, it helps teams detect contaminants faster, reduce sample waste, and is designed to ensure consistent product quality across pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing."

Supporting both 532 nanometer (nm) and 785 nm laser wavelengths, the DXR3 SmartRaman+ Spectrometer enables flexibility in the laboratory, delivering the analysis of various sample types including liquids, powders and finished packaged goods.