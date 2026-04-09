Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces the Gibco CTS Compleo fill and finish system

Thermo Fisher Scientific, has announced the global launch of the Gibco CTS Compleo Fill and Finish System, an automated, functionally closed solution designed to streamline formulation and filling in cell therapy manufacturing.

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Because cell therapies often begin with patient-derived cells, manufacturing workflows must accommodate variability in cell count, concentration and viability. As more therapies move toward commercialisation, manufacturers are seeking to reduce manual intervention and improve operational efficiency while maintaining strict requirements for sterility, dose accuracy and product consistency.

Formulation and filling have been traditionally performed using manual methods that require careful handling of fragile cells in small volumes, introducing variability and risk of contamination. The CTS Compleo system offers a compact, automated, functionally closed solution for formulation and filling, helping reduce manual intervention and supporting consistent batch-to-batch performance.

“We’re excited to bring forward a solution that addresses one of the biggest bottlenecks in cell therapy manufacturing, manual fill and finish,” said Tiffani Manolis, vice president and general manager, cell biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By combining automation with a functionally closed design, the Gibco CTS Compleo system has the ability to streamline workflows, improve consistency, and help customers accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients.”

Early collaborators are already seeing the benefits from using the advanced technology in the CTS Compleo system to reduce variability and streamline cell therapy manufacturing.

“As we continue advancing our cell therapy programs, scalable and automated closed-system manufacturing solutions are a key priority,” said Ryan Zapata, sr. process engineer at Arsenal Biosciences. “The Compleo system offers a platform for closed formulation and fill that can be easily integrated into existing autologous cell therapy processes. The intuitive protocol builder software allows for flexibility and rapid iteration in the development environment, enabling use across programs.”

The CTS Compleo system is part of the growing Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) portfolio designed to support cell therapy manufacturers with instruments, consumables and software, GMP-manufactured media and reagents, and viral vector systems. Together, these solutions, along with our Gibco PeproGMP growth factors and cytokines, help enable GMP-compliant, closed-system manufacturing and allow for physical and digital integration across the workflow.

Thermo Fisher also provides comprehensive services to support implementation of the CTS Compleo system, including installation, application and process development support, and global service coverage.

The CTS Compleo system and Gibco CTS portfolio will be showcased at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meetings in May.