Three new life science start-ups thrive at Discovery Park

A group of former Pfizer employees have successfully created their own businesses based at and supported by Discovery Park, a thriving life sciences community in Kent.

The new businesses are all contract research organisations, namely Biowaived, Matheus Engineering and Particology Ltd. Their launch has been supported by Pfizer’s Pharmaceutical Sciences Small Molecule (PSSM) division, with contracts for work to build their initial viability and momentum. The opportunity to establish these new businesses emerged from Pfizer’s cost realignment programme over the past year.

Biowaived provides laboratory, computational modelling services and consultancy to clients within the pharmaceutical industry to help better understand and predict how the medicines they are developing will perform when dosed to patients.

Mark McAllister, Chief Science Officer at Biowaived, said: “Founding our new business has been a steep learning curve for us all as there is a lot you take for granted when you are part of a large corporate organisation but the support we have received from Discovery Park has made all the difference. The Discovery Park ecosystem has enabled us to quickly establish our lab services and IT infrastructure and the guidance and mentorship from the scientific community based at Discovery Park has been a huge help. From the early days when all we had was a business concept to moving into our lab and offices, the Discovery Park team has been there every step of the way in making our business a reality.”

Matheus Engineering specialises in chemical process engineering based scientific services for pharmaceutical and fine chemical sectors. It works with businesses to develop and troubleshoot manufacturing processes, often developing bespoke engineering technologies to address process specific challenges.

The two co-founding scientists, Dr Suju Mathew and Dr Jinu Mathew are on the way to developing their own infrastructure and support systems to help emulate the capacity and standards they found at Pfizer. Matheus Engineering continues to focus on delivering high quality science and one day hopes to expand into the field of Net Zero Carbon related engineering and technology development.

Suju Mathew, Co-Founder and Director at Matheus Engineering, said: “Like many start-ups, patience and persistence have become two important words for us while embracing a constantly changing environment. Our industry, and specifically our former Pfizer colleagues and Discovery Park team have been hugely supportive. The Barclays Eagle Lab at the Park has been a fantastic asset in establishing our business and building confidence in our technologies. The Sandwich site provides the ideal scientific ecosystem critical for start-ups like ourselves.”

Particology Ltd sets out to be a one-stop-shop providing industry-leading particle technology contract research and consulting services. With expertise developed over decades working in the pharmaceutical industry, the ambitious group of six, has already made significant contributions in bringing several medicines to market.

In establishing and developing the business, Particology has also benefited from mentorship from senior figures at Discovery Park and utilised the onsite Barclays Eagle Lab providing education, support and facilitating introductions with key players and investors in the industry.

Lisa Taylor, CEO at Particology, said: “Our roots are firmly embedded within Discovery Park, but our new venture has really opened our eyes to just how much goes on within the wider site and the impact of such a supportive community. We have learned a tremendous amount in a short period and genuinely credit the support from Discovery Park, academic institutions and funding organisations in helping us create Particology which we truly believe will make a positive impact in our industry and beyond.”

Mayer Schreiber, CEO at Discovery Park, said: “When Pfizer first announced it was consolidating its operations, it marked a pivotal moment for us and the local life sciences community. As with any challenges in our industry, we quickly adapted and I’m immensely proud of how Discovery Park’s team has collaborated with Pfizer colleagues and the Barclays Eagle Lab to support talented individuals to establish these three innovative new businesses. We’ll continue to be in their corner every step of the way as they progress and thrive here.”

Andrew McKillop, Senior Vice President for PSSM at Pfizer, said: “Maintaining the UK’s place as a world-leading life sciences environment means nurturing the ecosystem of science, enterprise, innovation and talent in this country. We are delighted to provide support to these start-ups led by talented individuals with clever ideas who now have the opportunity to build their enterprises. We wish them every success and we congratulate Discovery Park on the growth of the exciting life sciences community here in Sandwich.”