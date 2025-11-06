Trelleborg expands biopharma manufacturing capabilities in US

Trelleborg Medical Solutions announces the grand opening of its expanded manufacturing facility and BioPharma Center of Excellence in Northborough, Massachusetts, driving its strategy for growth in the biopharmaceutical industry.

× Expand Trelleborg

Linda Muroski, president of Trelleborg Medical Solutions, said: “Our expanded BioPharma Center of Excellence supports our goal of being the partner of choice for all leading biopharmaceutical equipment providers of single-use products.

“There is growing demand from customers to bring new biopharma therapies to market faster. At our facility in Northborough, we can do that while providing value-added services like assembly, kitting, contract manufacturing, packaging, validation and supply chain management.”

The expansion includes increased capacity for extrusion, moulding and assembly and a total of 13,000 square feet/1,208 meters of ISO8 cleanroom space. It also has room for custom projects and future expansion as needed. The Northborough site is Trelleborg’s premier biopharma-focused manufacturing location alongside its newly opened facility in Hal-Far, Malta.

Stephen Longley-Martines, facility manager for Northborough, said: “We know that behind every product we make is someone whose life depends on it. Our experts in Northborough take that seriously and have the knowledge to ensure each product meets standards for quality, regulatory compliance and process control. The site is also strategically located near Boston, one of the leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing regions in the world, putting us in close proximity to our customers.”

Trelleborg is known for supplying original equipment manufacturers and biopharmaceutical processing companies with a broad range of products and capabilities for single- and multi-use biopharmaceutical applications. The company’s portfolio ranges from its highly reliable and proven silicone BioPharmaPro and hose to custom silicone and rubber-moulded parts, O-Rings, seals, bearings and composite products, all customisable into ready-to-use solutions.