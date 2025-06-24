Trelleborg inaugurates new facility extension in Malta

Trelleborg inaugurates its facility expansion in Malta. The €14 million investment in cleanrooms & equipment aims to support the life sciences and semiconductor manufacturing industries.

Located in Hal Far and Marsa, the expanded facility adds 4,000 square metres/43,055 square feet of manufacturing space and over 2,000 square metres/21,528 square feet for offices, laboratories and support functions. Two new clean room facilities have been introduced to produce braised silicone extrusions for biopharmaceutical applications and advanced sealing and damping solutions for semiconductor manufacturing.

“The investment in expanding our facility strengthens our long-standing presence in Malta and enhances our capabilities in the fast-growing life sciences and semiconductor manufacturing industries,” said Peter Nilsson, president and CEO, Trelleborg Group.

This expansion aligns with Malta's Vision 2050 strategy, fostering technological innovation in high-growth industries. Endorsed by INDIS Malta and Malta Enterprise, the facility positions Trelleborg to remain a key player in the global market while supporting the local economy.

Established in 1961 and currently employing around 500 employees, Trelleborg continues to anchor itself as a pillar in Maltese manufacturing, developing skills and creating new jobs, with its workforce expected to increase to 600 employees to meet the new business demands.

Neal Borg, general manager, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions based in Malta, said: “This is an exciting time for Trelleborg in Malta, as we expand our operations in medical devices and semiconductor applications. We take great pride in the dedication and effort that has made this extension possible. With the continued support of Trelleborg Group, Malta Enterprise, INDIS and our valued employees, we are confident in our ability to grow sustainably and deliver innovative solutions that meet and exceed our customers’ expectations in the face of tomorrow’s challenges.”