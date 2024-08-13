Triastek signs agreement with BioNTech for 3D printed RNA therapeutics

× Expand Triastek

Triastek has announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and platform technology license agreement with BioNTech SE, a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases.

Under the agreement, the companies will develop RNA therapeutics for oral delivery based on 3D printing technology. The China-based 3D printed pharmaceuticals company says that the collaboration aims to provide 'groundbreaking therapies' to address unmet medical needs in an easy to administer oral formulation.

Triastek will contribute to the collaboration its expertise in innovative oral tablet designs made possible by 3D printing aimed at optimising delivery of RNA therapeutics across the gastrointestinal mucosa, minimising degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, and delivering RNA therapeutics to the portion of the gastrointestinal tract where absorption will potentially be the greatest.

Triastek says its ability to create tablet structures with unique external and internal tablet geometries, including multiple-layer and multi-compartment designs, will be leveraged, aiming to optimise delivery of novel RNA therapeutics.

"We are immensely honoured to announce our collaboration with BioNTech, a leader in revolutionising patient care with transformative medicines," stated Dr. Senping Cheng, Founder, and CEO of Triastek. "We believe this collaboration stands as a promising milestone in advancing oral RNA therapeutics using 3D printing technology and aims to set new benchmarks in the development of large molecule oral drugs. We are committed to working diligently together to make breakthroughs in oral delivery of RNA therapeutics."

Under the terms of the agreement, Triastek will receive an upfront payment of 10 million USD, and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments potentially totalling over 1.2 billion USD as well as tiered royalties on potential future product sales.