Veolia Water Technologies facilitates expansion

After purchasing Veolia Water Technologies’ new ORION 2000S RO and CEDI unit, a major manufacturer has been able to expand its production capacity and reduce its water footprint by up to 40%.

The customer already has an existing ORION 4000S unit, which has provided an "excellent" level of performance, reliability and sustainability. As such, Veolia Water Technologies was the clear choice to provide a new system.

The facility in the southeast of England already produces a range of consumer healthcare goods but was seeking to expand its production capabilities to include a range of allergy relief products, of which water is a major component. In order to achieve this, the customer needed to expand its capacity for the production of pure water that would comply with US pharmacopoeia standards.

An ORION 4000S has previously been used to supply the purified water required for the manufacturer’s existing site. When a system was needed for the new facility, the customer felt confident reaching out to Veolia Water Technologies for a solution. The team recommended an ORION 2000S to match the reliability and sustainability of the existing unit, providing an additional 2000 L/hr of purified water.

The ORION series, developed for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, uses a combination of pretreatment, reverse osmosis (RO) and continuous electro-deionisation (CEDI) technologies to deliver high-purity water for a variety of applications. The system can be regularly hot water sanitised above 80°C, offering preventative microbial protection over the system’s long lifespan.

The ORION S is the most sustainable model in the range as it incorporates features that reduce energy and water consumption and optimise water recovery, enabling the system to significantly reduce the volume of water sent to drain. The ORION S also delivers a highly energy efficient solution, with maximum performance and minimal OPEX costs. This also facilitates a lower environmental impact, providing a potential 30% reduction in CO2 released during operation. The technology itself is constructed using materials that have a 99% recyclable potential, facilitating effective reuse when it reaches the end of its long service life.

Veolia Water Technologies said: "It’s been a pleasure to be involved with this project. Working with those that know and trust our products is always great, but it is particularly rewarding to be able to build on a relationship with a new piece of technology that will continue to reliably deliver, as the existing unit has, for many years to come.

"We have been perfecting the ORION for many years evolving its capabilities and we are excited to see the tangible benefits it will bring to the customer’s business."