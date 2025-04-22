Verista highlights COUNTQ tray inspection systems

Verista, a provider of automation, compliance, and quality solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, highlights the COUNTQ Tray Inspection System, an AI-enabled inspection and reconciliation system designed to revolutionise the counting and verification of vials, syringes, ampoules, and other tray-loaded parts in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The COUNTQ system offers Deep Learning AI technology for applications where rule-based vision tools are inadequate. The technology delivers 100% electronic verification of product counts in just 15 seconds, significantly increasing accuracy and throughput compared to manual methods. This innovative system virtually eliminates rework due to reconciliation and count discrepancies, while also reducing labor costs and improving worker safety.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras and LED line lights, the system ensures precise visual inspection and electronic verification of every product. It offers a full-featured visual multi-touch HMI and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for comprehensive audit trail. The system’s deep learning AI option enables inspection of products with greater variation, such as ampoules, that traditionally challenged machine vision technologies. Additionally, the COUNTQ system eliminates the need for tray templates, is easily movable to where it is needed on the production floor, and records user account activities for traceability.

One COUNTQ system can process up to 100 million vials per year, supporting a standard fill line capacity of 300 vials per minute. The system’s flexibility allows it to handle various tray types and product sizes, with the ability to store unlimited recipes for quick changeovers.

The COUNTQ system represents a significant advancement in inspection technology, offering unparalleled precision and speed that allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to streamline their operations and ensure the highest quality standards. The system has already made a significant impact in the industry. Four leading injectable manufacturers, including two top pharmaceutical companies and two major CMOs, have implemented multiple COUNTQ systems across their facilities. These installations have resulted in improved accuracy, higher throughput, reduced labor costs, and enhanced regulatory compliance.

The COUNTQ Tray Inspection System is designed with compact yet robust form factors. With machine dimensions of 31” x 57” x 78” for the full size/conveyor system or 25” x 35” x 75” for the Tower model, it accommodates maximum tray dimensions of 6.5" x 23.5" x 25", offering flexibility for a wide range of tray types and product sizes. The COUNTQ system operates on a standard 120 VAC, 60Hz power connection and supports Ethernet communication, with an optional Wi-Fi upgrade for enhanced connectivity and integration into existing production networks.