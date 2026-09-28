Vetter expands global manufacturing network

Vetter, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), continues to expand its commercial fill-and-finish network to further strengthen its global manufacturing operations and support the evolving needs of pharma and biotech customers.

× Expand Vetter

The company’s long-term investment program includes the addition of ten more commercial filling lines.

Seven of the ten planned manufacturing lines are being implemented across Vetter’s existing sites. This phased rollout will make additional manufacturing resources available over the coming years. The first new line, designed to fill pre-sterilised syringes, recently became operational, and a second line is expected to follow by the end of 2026. Another five lines for aseptic production are planned through 2028. Looking ahead, the final three lines are planned for Vetter’s new commercial site in Saarlouis, Germany, which is expected to become operational by 2031.

“Pharma and biotech companies seek partners with a proven track record, operational expertise, and the capabilities to support their current and future drug products,” states managing director Henryk Badack. “This demand is reflected in our strategy for sustainable growth. Through our ongoing investments, we are expanding our global manufacturing resources and strengthening our ability to support customers throughout the lifecycle of their products in international markets.”

Continued investment in Vetter’s broader operational infrastructure accompanies the expansion of its manufacturing capacity. Current initiatives include expanding compounding, pharmaceutical storage, and visual inspection capabilities, as well as implementing advanced cleanroom technology and increased automation and digitalisation.

“Our phased approach enables us to make additional capacity available while systematically expanding our global production network,” explains managing director Carsten Press. “These investments provide customers with scalable operations, well-managed supply chains, and high-quality aseptic manufacturing to support their long-term growth.”