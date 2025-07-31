Vidir Solutions introduces VLM Mini for pharma storage

Vidir Solutions, a North American manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems, announces the Vidir VLM Mini, a compact vertical lift module (VLM) tailored for medical, pharmacy, and laboratory facilities.

Expand Virdir Solutions Virdir_VLM - 1

With a sub-10-foot height and a minimal footprint, the VLM Mini enables facilities to reclaim up to 85% of floor space previously occupied by conventional shelving, ideal for pharmacies, clinics, and labs with low ceilings or tight layouts.

The system is engineered for lightweight storage, making it ideal for organising frequently accessed items with automated, secure, and easily accessible storage. Its unique dual-tower design with a central vertical elevator presents items efficiently at an ergonomic height while maintaining a compact footprint. Plug-and-play architecture accelerates installation, minimising disruption and downtime during setup.

The VLM Mini offers an enhanced user interface, featuring an intuitive, redesigned touchscreen HMI that dramatically improves operational ease, accuracy, and efficiency. Available in left- or right-side mounting options, the touchscreen HMI is offered in sizes up to 21", allowing for flexible installation and optimal visibility in any workspace layout. All inventory access and management is simplified, boosting productivity and reducing the training time required for staff. The VLM Mini enables fast automated vertical storage and retrieval, increasing inventory access speed and drastically cutting time spent searching for items across all sectors it serves.

Vidir’s VLM Mini features configurable tray spacing with storage positions every 1.2” (30mm), maximising vertical storage density and accommodating items of widely varying heights. Heavy-duty one-piece steel trays are available with capacities ranging from 250 to 1,000 lbs, offering flexible, high-strength storage for a broad range of lightweight to medium-duty applications. With a total system capacity that exceeds 10,000 lbs, the VLM Mini provides robust support for high-throughput environments. Barcode and RFID scanning come standard, enhancing inventory tracking, management, and full traceability in compliance-sensitive fields such as pharmaceuticals.

Focused on workplace safety and comfort, the VLM Mini is built with improved ergonomics. Every retrieval and stocking action occurs at a comfortable height, eliminating the need for staff to bend, reach, or climb. Built for safety, the VLM Mini improves ergonomics to reduce workplace strain, while secure access controls and audit logs provide oversight for high-value or regulated items. An integrated light curtain system automatically halts elevator operation if the access area is breached, ensuring a continuously safe work environment for staff.

The VLM Mini is powered by servo motors that deliver high-speed vertical performance, precise tray positioning, and a 10 HP lift capacity for reliable, efficient operation, unmatched in this product category. The durable chain drive mechanism offers safe, dependable lifting with minimal maintenance for consistent long-term performance.

Sophisticated intelligent software with automated height detection and full ERP integration improves inventory handling efficiency, supports remote diagnostics, and enables seamless integration with enterprise systems. Laser-guided sensors work in tandem with height detection to guarantee precise, reliable tray delivery every cycle, further reducing the risk of misplacement and ensuring consistent accuracy. The included Inventory Control System delivers complete traceability, advanced reporting options, and remote troubleshooting for operational transparency, compliance, and efficiency.

A fully enclosed design ensures a clean, safe installation with direct, front-facing maintenance access simplifying ongoing service and support. For maximum uptime, optional remote service and software updates can be performed via secure VPN, reducing the dependency on on-site visits and enabling rapid diagnostics.