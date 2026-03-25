Wilmington PharmaTech launches $50 million expansion

Wilmington PharmaTech, a US-based research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) focused on complex custom small-molecule API production, has announced a $50 million expansion of its Delaware campus to more than double its current API reactor capacity, supporting growing demand for high-quality, US-based manufacturing.

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The expansion will add two new 10,000-litre reactor suites, significantly increasing Wilmington’s commercial‑scale manufacturing capabilities and enhancing the company’s ability to support large‑scale production of small molecule APIs and peptides. The new suites are expected to come online in the third quarter of 2027. Upon completion, the company expects to approximately double its site workforce.

This investment represents the second phase of Wilmington’s multi-year strategy to expand domestic API manufacturing capacity. It builds on the company’s recent addition of dedicated suites for the manufacture of highly potent API (HPAPI). Together, these investments further position Wilmington as a preferred US‑based partner for biopharmaceutical innovators seeking secure domestic supply.

“Over the past decade, Wilmington has been among the few companies to actively invest in cGMP API manufacturing capacity in the US, including the recent addition of two new commercial-scale high-potency API suites,” said Hui-Yin “Harry” Li, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Wilmington PharmaTech. “This expansion builds on more than 20 years of cGMP manufacturing expertise and further strengthens our high-output scientific engine in solving complex chemistry challenges at scale.”

“Curewell Capital is proud to support Wilmington in expanding high-quality commercial API production in the US,” said Kent Payne, Ph.D., Operating Partner at Curewell Capital and Managing Director at Wilmington PharmaTech. “We believe Wilmington is uniquely positioned to serve biopharmaceutical innovators with reliable, scalable domestic production, helping to bolster supply chain resilience and ensure patients have access to critical therapies.”

Headquartered on a 54‑acre campus in Newark, Wilmington operates two adjacent, state‑of‑the‑art facilities with extensive cGMP manufacturing capabilities.