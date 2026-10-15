WITT Gas Controls to showcase non-destructive package leak testing

WITT Gas Controls will showcase the LEAK-MASTER CONTURA at PACK EXPO International 2026, 18-21nd October in Chicago, Illinois.

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Visitors to Booth LU-7036 can learn how the non-destructive leak detection system helps food and pharmaceutical manufacturers improve package integrity checks while protecting valuable products from destructive testing.

Designed for seal inspection in capsules, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and other gas- or air-filled packages, LEAK-MASTER CONTURA uses a patented method that detects volume changes based on pressure differentials. The system enables non-destructive detection of even very small leaks, independent of test gases, helping processors identify seal issues before they lead to spoilage, complaints, or rework.

LEAK-MASTER CONTURA can detect fine leaks of less than 10 µm and gross leaks in seconds. This fast, non-invasive approach allows manufacturers to conduct package integrity testing without sacrificing products to destructive testing, supporting quality assurance, product safety, and shelf-life performance across packaging operations.

A flexible membrane test chamber allows LEAK-MASTER CONTURA to accommodate a wide variety of packaging formats on a single system, from capsules and pouches to MAP packages and other filled packaging types. This universal approach supports operations with diverse product lines by providing a consistent test method that does not rely on specific test gases such as CO₂.

Built for production environments, LEAK-MASTER CONTURA features a 7-inch touchscreen with a colour status indicator that clearly shows whether a package is leaktight or leaky, as well as storage and evaluation of test results after each cycle. The system can be used for individual or multiple-package testing, and an integrated vacuum pump eliminates the need for a compressed-air connection, simplifying installation and integration into packaging workflows.

To meet hygiene and documentation requirements in food and pharmaceutical applications, LEAK-MASTER CONTURA is designed with a stainless-steel housing and simple, safe cleaning. Documented inspection and calibration options, including Pac-Check and calibration kits for leak-rate and volume calibration, support traceable quality assurance in accordance with DIN EN 1779 and closely resemble ASTM F2338-09.